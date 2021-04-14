Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and multiple “good Samaritan vessels” have rescued six people from a capsized commercial lift vessel in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the USCG revealed Tuesday.
In a statement posted on its website, the USCG outlined that the people were rescued eight miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. A search for more people is ongoing, the USCG revealed, adding that the following crews were involved in the mission;
- Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M
- Four good Samaritan vessels
- An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane
“Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon notification at 4:30 p.m. of a distressed 129-foot commercial lift vessel,” the USCG said in an organization statement.
“The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which multiple good Samaritan boatcrews responded to. The crew of the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, arrived on scene within 30 minutes and rescued one person from the capsized vessel,” the USCG added.
“A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle rescued another person and good Samaritan vessels on scene rescued four other people from the water,” the USCG continued.
#UPDATE #HappeningNow the @USCG & multiple #goodSamaritan rescue 6 people and searching for more from capsized vessel 8 miles south of #GrandIsle, #Louisiana— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) April 14, 2021
For more information visit our #newsroom https://t.co/e7YE3JMVaw#Ready, #Relevant, #Responsive pic.twitter.com/ThBhIn5fQT
Several media outlets are reporting that the lift vessel is Seacor Marine’s Seacor Power. Seacor Marine did not immediately respond to an email from Rigzone seeking confirmation that the capsized vessel is the Seacor Power. Seacor Marine provides transportation services to offshore energy facilities globally, according to its website.
On Tuesday, National Weather Service New Orleans issued a special marine warning for the coastal waters from Port Fourchon to Lower Atchafalaya River, coastal waters from Stake Island to Southwest Pass of the Mississippi River and Breton Sound.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico
- Chevron Joins Offshore Wind Bandwagon
- Petronas Awards Well Intervention Contract
- ADNOC Buys 2 Very Large Crude Carriers
- DNS Appoints New CEO
- Pioneer Chief Warns of OPEC+ Price War Risk
- Who Wins if the USA Gulf of Mexico Loses Out?
- Former Shale CEO Looks Beyond $1.15B Renewable Gas SPAC
- BP Argos Platform Arrives in Texas
- Total and Siemens Sign Emissions Reduction Deal
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- Scottish Oil Startup Expanding
- Repsol to Furlough Staff
- Tribal Advocate Says USA Won't Shut DAP
- Weatherford and Safe Influx in Industry First
- Archer Bags ConocoPhillips NCS Deal
- Yemeni Houthis Claim Aramco Drone Attack
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes