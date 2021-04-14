Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard and multiple 'good Samaritan vessels' have rescued six people from a capsized commercial lift vessel in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the USCG revealed Tuesday.

In a statement posted on its website, the USCG outlined that the people were rescued eight miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. A search for more people is ongoing, the USCG revealed, adding that the following crews were involved in the mission;

Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M

Four good Samaritan vessels

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane

“Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon notification at 4:30 p.m. of a distressed 129-foot commercial lift vessel,” the USCG said in an organization statement.

“The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which multiple good Samaritan boatcrews responded to. The crew of the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, arrived on scene within 30 minutes and rescued one person from the capsized vessel,” the USCG added.

“A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle rescued another person and good Samaritan vessels on scene rescued four other people from the water,” the USCG continued.

Several media outlets are reporting that the lift vessel is Seacor Marine’s Seacor Power. Seacor Marine did not immediately respond to an email from Rigzone seeking confirmation that the capsized vessel is the Seacor Power. Seacor Marine provides transportation services to offshore energy facilities globally, according to its website.

On Tuesday, National Weather Service New Orleans issued a special marine warning for the coastal waters from Port Fourchon to Lower Atchafalaya River, coastal waters from Stake Island to Southwest Pass of the Mississippi River and Breton Sound.

