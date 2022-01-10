Libyan Oil Export Woes Deepen
Libya’s oil exports, already sharply curtailed following a blockade by paramilitaries in the west, are set to fall further after bad weather closed ports in the east.
The Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Hariga and Zueitina terminals were shut Saturday and are likely to remain closed until early next week, two people said, asking not to be named as they’re not authorized to speak to media. It’s a further setback for the OPEC state, whose production has sunk below 1 million barrels a day.
Libya in late December suspended crude exports from its western Zawiya and Mellitah ports after militias halted the country’s biggest oil field. Daily crude exports in the first week of this year were 45% below the December average, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Libya is now pumping around 900,000 barrels a day, roughly 350,000 a day less than a month ago even after repairs were completed on a major pipeline in the east. If protracted, the current disruptions could undermine last year’s nascent oil-industry recovery, when production averaged 1.2 million barrels a day.
Several key oil deposits continue to be blocked by the Petroleum Facilities Guard, a paramilitary force that’s meant to protect fields but in recent years has carried out blockades to press demands. The PFG last month shut Sharara and other smaller western fields in a dispute over delayed salary payments.
In theory, barrels can still be pumped to export facilities, although that depends how much oil is in storage.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- FPSO Market In 2021 Hits Pre-Pandemic Levels, 2022 To Carry Momentum
- Abo FPSO To Stay With Eni For Another Year
- Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave
- Equinor Finds More Oil in Troll and Fram Area
- Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up
- Chariot Makes Significant Gas Discovery Off Morocco
- Geopolitics Always Important Driver of Commodity Prices
- Libyan Oil Export Woes Deepen
- DOE Funding Small Cos to Pursue Clean Energy Solutions
- Enterprise to Buy Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.3B
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Saudi Aramco Dishes Out $2.2B Zuluf Field Deal
- Tullow CEO Signals Oil Heady Days Are Over
- Kazakhstan Unrest Prompts Oil Export Concerns
- Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast
- Valaris Rigs Get Work In GOM, Australia, UK
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946