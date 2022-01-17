SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Libya Says Oil Production Back to 1.2MM Barrels

by Bloomberg
|
Salma El Wardany
|
Monday, January 17, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Libya Says Oil Production Back to 1.2MM Barrels
Libya's oil production has picked up again.

Libya’s oil production has picked up again after a blockade of its western fields ended and ports in the east reopened, according to the OPEC member’s energy minister.

Output is around 1.2 million barrels a day, Mohammed Oun said in response to questions from Bloomberg on Sunday. That was its normal level before a round of closures hit the North African nation’s oil facilities late last year, sending daily production as low as 700,000 barrels.

Its biggest field, Sharara, was pumping about 280,000 barrels a day as of Saturday, near its capacity.

Production has fluctuated significantly since mid-December, when militias forced western fields, including Sharara, to close down as part of a dispute over pay and politics. The sector was further hit when a major pipeline was shut for repairs early this month, and then again when bad weather caused at least four eastern ports to close. 

Bouri, Farwah, Mellitah and Zawiya -- all in the west -- are still closed because of bad weather, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who isn’t authorized to speak to media.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles