Libya Resumes Loading Oil from Key Eastern Ports as Protests End

Libya resumed loading oil from two eastern ports that account for a third of its exports after they were halted for a day by protesters.

Libya resumed loading oil from two key eastern ports — which account for a third of its exports — after they were halted for a day by protesters.

Shipments restarted from Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, Massoud Seliman, interim chairman of the National Oil Corp. said by text message. An NOC statement later confirmed the resumption came after “discussions held with protesters who conducted a demonstration this morning at the ports.”

“The NOC assures all Libyans, as well as its local and international partners, that production and export operations are advancing in accordance with the strategic plan, with no exceptions at any oil ports,” it said.

The stoppages got underway early Tuesday at Ras Lanuf and Es Sider — which between them handle more than 400,000 barrels a day — after they were ordered by the so-called Oil Crescent Region Movement, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Libya, home to Africa’s largest crude reserves, has been an on-off oil supplier to the world since the chaotic ouster of long-time ruler Moammar Al Qaddafi resulted in a power vacuum more than a decade ago. Oil rose after the stoppages early Tuesday. Crude markets are in the middle of a bumpy start to the year, as traders assessed the risks to crude supplies from President Donald Trump’s threat of universal tariffs.