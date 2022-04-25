Libya Oil Ministry Says Closed Fields May Reopen in Days
Libya’s oil ministry said fields shut down by protesters may reopen within days, potentially allowing the OPEC member to get back to full production.
Oil Minister Mohamed Oun met tribal leaders on Sunday to discuss the closures, which have caused Libya’s daily output to fall by around 500,000 barrels from 1.3 million in the past 10 days.
The leaders “are in the process of reaching a final agreement that would put an end” to the closures, the ministry said in a Facebook post.
State controlled National Oil Corp. has not said that any of the closed fields or ports will soon restart.
The shutdowns are the latest in a series of disruptions to hit Libya’s energy sector this year as political tension mounts. Protests calling for Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to quit have engulfed many major oil facilities. Libya’s biggest field, Sharara, and the nearby El Feel deposit are both shut.
Libya has been mired in conflict for much of the period since the 2011 fall of dictator Moammar Al Qaddafi. The North African nation was meant to hold a presidential election in December, but it was delayed with just days to go, dealing a blow to peace efforts. Dbeibah is resisting demands from some lawmakers to resign after they declared former interior minister Fathi Bashagha as prime minister in February.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Seadrill Scores 10-Well Deal For West Gemini Drillship
- PTTEP Becomes Operator Of Thai Offshore Project Duo
- Libya Oil Ministry Says Closed Fields May Reopen in Days
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Tidewater Creates Largest OSV Fleet In The World
- China Looks to Sell Spare LNG
- UK Regulator Spots Issues With Maersk Drilling, Noble Corp. Merger
- Lukoil Appoints Temporary President
- Damen Builds Hybrid Fast Crew Supply Vessel Trio On Stock
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog
- Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High
- Permian Drilling Permits Hit All-Time Monthly High
- USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
- Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit
- Turkey Gives Tax Cuts For $10B Offshore Gas Project
- Ekofisk Lifetime Extended And Set To Last For Nearly 80 Years
- Marathon Petroleum Snaps Up Ecuador Oil
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June