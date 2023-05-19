Libya Oil Chief Sees Output Hitting Decade High by Year End
Libya is aiming to boost oil production by about 8% by December, a level that would catapult it to the highest in over a decade.
North Africa’s biggest producer should be able to pump about 1.3 million barrels a day by the end of the year, Farhat Bengdara, chairman of the National Oil Company, said in an interview. Avoiding field closures and steps like improving oil workers’ pay already helped boost output by nearly a quarter since January 2022 to 1.2 million barrels a day now, he said.
Libya has been dogged by political turmoil ever since the overthrow and killing of leader Moammar Al Qaddafi in 2011, with a political stalemate pitting rival governments and factions against each other.
Crude production has frequently been held hostage to infighting, although output has held steady this year, offering hope that the country’s troubles might abate.
Bengdara said that $17 billion of investment across 45 projects would allow the National Oil Corp. to raise production to 2 million barrels a day within five years. If sustained, that would far exceed anything achieved during Qaddafi’s rule.
The government will offer rights to develop additional fields next year, he said.
NOC is restarting natural gas supply from the Mellitah complex after maintenance, Bengdara said. Flows should remain stable for the next 5 years after the work, he said.
The NOC on Tuesday signed a $1.05 billion deal with Italy’s Eni SpA to capture flared natural gas, a project that should start operating in 2025.
International companies are working in the country to expand production at some its main fields, like the Waha deposit. Italy’s Eni SpA and BP Plc are set to start new drilling operations by the end of 2024, Bengdara said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Net-Zero World by 2050 Unlikely: ExxonMobil
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- South Africa Braces for More Frequent Blackouts this Winter
- UK Awards First Carbon Storage Licenses
- Startup of Australian Gas Project Delayed Due to Labor Shortage
- Leading Organizations Create North Sea Mental Health Charter
- Libya Oil Chief Sees Output Hitting Decade High by Year End
- Oil Market Watcher Talks Drama Filled, Mouth Gaping Week
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- ONEOK Buys Magellan in $18.8B Deal
- Equinor Dishes Out Deals for $9B Brazil Project
- North Sea Body Says 22 Projects in the Pipeline
- USA Rig Reduction Stretches North America Rig Loss Streak
- CAPP Flags Rapidly Changing Wildfire Conditions
- Russia's Seaborne Flows of Crude Oil Climb to New High
- GHG Intensity of USA Oil Said to be Significantly Lower Than Most Regions
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
- Key Oil Demand Landmark Expected This August