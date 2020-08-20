Libya NOC Chairman Meets German Minister
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, met with the German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, earlier this week, NOC revealed in a statement posted on its website.
During the meeting - which included members of NOC’s board and other senior staff from the company - a number of topics were discussed, including joint relations, blockades on oil facilities and Germany’s efforts to solve the Libyan crisis, NOC outlined.
“The economic and environmental damages resulting from the blockade and the risks arising from them were discussed in relation to public safety, especially due to the militarization of facilities and the presence of foreign mercenaries inside them,” NOC said in company statement.
“The meeting also addressed the importance of financial transparency in parallel with the restoration of security arrangements, the need to evacuate oil facilities from mercenaries and all manifestations of military presence, making them demilitarized buffer zones so that the NOC's employees can perform their work without jeopardizing their lives, and not to use oil as a political bargaining chip, sparing it from military conflict,” NOC added.
According to a NOC statement, Maas emphasized the need for an immediate end to the blockade and Germany's support for NOC's efforts to resume production and stressed its important role in preserving the unity of Libya.
Earlier this month, NOC revealed that Sanalla had received the ambassador of Malta in Libya. During the meeting, the two parties were said to have discussed oil and gas cooperation and building communications channels. Last month Sanalla met with the chief executive officer of ENI to discuss the effects of the blockade on oil facilities and the Covid-19 pandemic, NOC outlined.
NOC has previously warned that the militarization of oil facilities increases the risks that hydrocarbons and chemicals stored at oil ports pose to workers and the local population.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- How Might Oil and Gas Fare Under a Biden Admin?
- Lundin Energy Appoints New CEO
- Oil Pro Now Chair of Aberdeenshire Climate Group
- Valaris Files Chapter 11
- OPEC+ Stresses Compliance Amid Recovery Threats
- Microsoft Deepens Oil Ties
- Offshore Servicers Weigh Options to Avoid Default
- How Would a 2nd Lockdown Affect Oil Prices?
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- Venezuela Oil Production Close to Zero
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
- PGS Rejects $600MM TGS Offer
- Singapore Oil Legend Charged with Forgery
- Iran Dishes Out 13 Oil Deals Worth $1.7B
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Phase 3 of Giant Brazil Project Launched
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back