Libya NOC Chairman Meets German Minister

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, met with the German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, earlier this week, NOC revealed in a statement posted on its website.

During the meeting - which included members of NOC’s board and other senior staff from the company - a number of topics were discussed, including joint relations, blockades on oil facilities and Germany’s efforts to solve the Libyan crisis, NOC outlined.

“The economic and environmental damages resulting from the blockade and the risks arising from them were discussed in relation to public safety, especially due to the militarization of facilities and the presence of foreign mercenaries inside them,” NOC said in company statement.

“The meeting also addressed the importance of financial transparency in parallel with the restoration of security arrangements, the need to evacuate oil facilities from mercenaries and all manifestations of military presence, making them demilitarized buffer zones so that the NOC's employees can perform their work without jeopardizing their lives, and not to use oil as a political bargaining chip, sparing it from military conflict,” NOC added.

According to a NOC statement, Maas emphasized the need for an immediate end to the blockade and Germany's support for NOC's efforts to resume production and stressed its important role in preserving the unity of Libya.

Earlier this month, NOC revealed that Sanalla had received the ambassador of Malta in Libya. During the meeting, the two parties were said to have discussed oil and gas cooperation and building communications channels. Last month Sanalla met with the chief executive officer of ENI to discuss the effects of the blockade on oil facilities and the Covid-19 pandemic, NOC outlined.

NOC has previously warned that the militarization of oil facilities increases the risks that hydrocarbons and chemicals stored at oil ports pose to workers and the local population.

