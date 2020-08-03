Libya NOC Calls for Demilitarization of Oil Assets
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has called for the “demilitarization” of oil facilities “so that its workers can carry out their work without putting their lives in danger”.
“Their safety as well as the security of oil facilities must remain paramount,” NOC said in a statement posted on its website last week.
NOC said it was “deeply concerned” about the “continuing militarization” of its oil facilities and the “heavy presence of foreign mercenaries” at various oil fields and ports in the east and south of the country.
“The number of mercenaries at the Ras Lanuf petrochemical complex has recently increased,” NOC said in a company statement.
“Their presence constitutes a threat to the safety of workers and industrial facilities within the complex. There are also a large number of military personnel billeted in worker housing inside the residential area of Ras Lanuf town, in a flagrant violation of the law, privacy and security of worker housing,” NOC added.
NOC went on to say that it has also received reports of “large numbers” of mercenaries with military vehicles occupying the residential area of the Zallah oil field. Another group is occupying a Schlumberger camp located close to the field, according to NOC.
“To protect Libyan oil facilities, NOC continues to monitor the situation closely,” NOC said in a company statement.
“Illegal activities taking place in and around NOC facilities are being documented. NOC will not hesitate to seek prosecution for those who damage Libya’s sole source of revenue,” NOC added.
On July 10, NOC revealed that it had lifted its force majeure on all oil exports from Libya. However, the company announced on July 13 that it had been forced to redeclare force majeure on all oil exports from the country. NOC initially declared force majeure on January 18.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Halliburton Launches Innovation Lab
- Libya NOC Calls for Demilitarization of Oil Assets
- OPEC Gulf Nations Ended Extra Cuts in July
- Oxy Restores Cuts to Employee Pay
- Site Works Start at Wressle
- Land Rig Uptick Could Emerge Next Year
- ExxonMobil Rips Up $30B Growth Plan
- Oil Newcomer Guyana Avoids Pariah Status
- Crisis Presents BP CEO With Chance to Change
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- Trump Heads to Texas
- SLB Cutting Thousands of Jobs
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- $4.5B Asset Sale Would Lighten Oxy Debt Load
- Murphy Contracts Drillship for 10 GOM Wells
- Production Starts from Egypt Oil Discovery
- Oil Inventory Data Prompt Reminiscing
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Chevron's Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules