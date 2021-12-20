SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Libya Mulls Bonuses for Oil Firms

by Bloomberg
|
Hatem Mohareb
|
Monday, December 20, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Libya Mulls Bonuses for Oil Firms
Libya may introduce contracts that would give bonuses to those that meet targets.

Libya may introduce contracts with private oil companies that would give bonuses to those that meet targets and penalize those that don’t, as the OPEC member tries to raise output to 1.4 million barrels a day by mid-2022.

Reaching that figure is possible if a national budget is finally passed that unlocks funding for the sector, according to Oil Minister Mohamed Oun. Otherwise, the North African nation may undertake the oil service agreements with private Libyan or foreign companies to develop fields and boost production, he said.

Output is currently 1.25 million-1.3 million barrels per day, Oun said by phone. “If the state is stabilized through elections or the forming of a government, we hope to reach 2.1 million barrels within two or three years,” he added.

Libya is slated to hold long-awaited elections on Dec. 24, in a step meant to cap a decade of conflict sparked by the uprising that ousted dictator Moammar Al Qaddafi. There are now serious doubts the vote will go ahead as planned, as disputes over the eligibility of candidates threaten to sow fresh turmoil.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles