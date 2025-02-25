Leviathan Partners Seek Israel Approval for Planned Output Capacity Raise

The new plan for the Phase 1B project would grow Leviathan's production capacity to about 812.24 billion cubic feet a year.

The consortium developing Israel’s Leviathan, operated by Chevron Corp., has submitted to the government a revised development plan for the natural gas and condensate field’s expansion project.

The new plan for Phase 1B would grow Leviathan’s production capacity to about 23 billion cubic meters (812.24 billion cubic feet) a year. That is up from the previous plan of around 21 Bcm per annum, majority owner NewMed Energy LP said in a filing with the Tel Aviv stock exchange.

Leviathan, discovered 2010 off the coast of Haifa city, started production December 2019 under Phase 1A, which has a capacity of approximately 12 Bcm a year. Leviathan “since has become a cornerstone of gas supply in Israel, Egypt and Jordan”, NewMed Energy, owned by Israel’s Delek Group, says on its website.

The consortium, which also includes Israeli company Ratio Energies LP, plans to implement the revised Phase 1B plan in either one go or two stages.

Stage 1 would drill three production wells, add new subsea systems and expand processing facilities on the existing platform to raise Leviathan’s production capacity to about 21 Bcm a year. The total cost is estimated to be $2.4 billion gross. So far the partners have approved $505 million, according to the filing.

Stage 2 “mainly includes the drilling of additional production wells and related subsea systems, and in this context, insofar as required, the laying of a fourth pipeline between the field and the platform, in a manner that is expected to increase the maximum daily production capacity by another ~2 BCM per year, i.e. to a total quantity of ~23 BCM per year”, NewMed Energy said.

“The Partners intend to promote the receipt of the required regulatory approvals and the signing of the agreements for the sale of natural gas to the domestic market and for export” with a view to reaching a final investment decision for stage 1 “in the coming months”, NewMed Energy said.

In 2023 the partners agreed to invest about $568 million for the development of a third Leviathan pipeline.

The subsea conduit “will allow expansion of the maximum gas supply capacity from the Leviathan project to INGL’s [Israel Natural Gas Lines Ltd.] transmission system from approx. 1.2 BCF per day to approx. 1.4 BCF per day, from mid-2025”, NewMed Energy said July 2, 2023.

Last year the consortium received an initial permit from the Energy Ministry to raise Leviathan’s gas allotment for overseas markets to as much as 118 Bcm.

That may increase to up to 145 Bcm “upon fulfillment of certain conditions”, NewMed Energy said June 26, 2024.

“The demand for natural gas in Israel and regional markets is growing, and we are prepared to expand production from the Leviathan project accordingly”, Yigal Landau, chief executive and co-founder of Ratio Energies, said then.

Leviathan, spanning 330 square kilometers (127.41 square miles), holds proven and probable reserves of 14.83 trillion cubic feet of gas and 32.6 million barrels of condensate, according to a resource update by NewMed Energy February 4, 2025.

NewMed Energy owns 45.34 percent of Leviathan, which it says is the largest gas field in the Mediterranean. Chevron Mediterranean Ltd., which renamed from Noble Energy Inc. following the United States giant’s 2020 acquisition of Noble Energy, holds 39.66 percent. Ratio Energies owns 15 percent.

