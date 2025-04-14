Latin America's Largest Solar Plant With Battery Storage Commissioned

ContourGlobal commissioned the Quillagua plant, located in the municipality of María Elena, in the Antofagasta region of Chile.

ContourGlobal commissioned the Quillagua plant, located in the municipality of María Elena, in the Antofagasta region of Chile. The 221 Megawatt peak (MWp) photovoltaic solar plant, with a 1.2 Gigawatt hour (GWh) battery storage system is capable of delivering 200 MW for 6.2 hours after sunset, ContourGlobal said in a media release.

This milestone signifies the last phase before launching commercial operations in the upcoming weeks and initiating the fulfillment of its long-term clean energy purchase agreement (PPA), which guarantees the provision of solar energy during the night while also sending any excess to the commercial market, the company said.

"We are proud to begin operations at Quillagua months ahead of schedule, bringing the sun's energy at night, and to share this moment with our partners, the community, and local institutions and authorities", Antonio Cammisecra, Global CEO of ContourGlobal, said.

Cammisecra highlighted that integrating long-duration batteries is crucial for stabilizing the grid and managing excess daytime supply and peak demand. The company is committed to Chile and is exploring wind energy to diversify its approach to meet the country's energy needs.

Quillagua is part of a larger project that includes the Victor Jara plant in Tarapacá, which will provide 231 MWp of solar energy and 1.3 GWh of battery storage, set to open ahead of schedule in the second half of the year, the company said. The two projects boast a combined capacity of 452 MWp solar and 2.5 GWh of battery storage, acquired last year by ContourGlobal, marking the U.S. firm's entry into Chile. Once operational, this portfolio will generate about 1,300 GWh annually, establishing ContourGlobal as a major renewable player in Chile, where it aims to expand its investments, Contour Global said.

This inauguration positions Chile as a leader in utilizing solar energy from its regions and the Atacama Desert to create battery energy storage systems (BESS) for long-duration projects. It marks a significant step in Chile's and Latin America's energy transition, aligning with the global growth of battery storage, which hit 70 GW in 2024, according to the IEA. Moreover, integrating photovoltaic solar energy with storage is outperforming other generation methods in competitiveness, establishing itself as the future of flexible, cost-effective energy supply, CountourGlobal added.

The construction of this project included the installation of more than 452,000 solar panels, 5,000 solar trackers, 267 battery storage modules, 44 transformation centers, and 90 inverters, ensuring the creation of nearly 20 permanent jobs for its ongoing operation, the company highlighted.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com