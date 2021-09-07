Last Nord Stream 2 Pipe Welded Into Place

The last pipe of the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was welded into place.

The pipelaying vessel Fortuna welded into place the last pipe of the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Monday, September 6, 2021.

The vessel lowered pipe number 200,858, the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, onto the seabed in German waters. This comes some three months after the first line of the gas pipeline to Germany was completed.

As the next step, the section of the pipe coming from the German shore will be connected to the section coming from the Danish waters in a so-called above water tie-in.

Nord Stream 2 AG plans to carry out the required pre-commissioning activities with the goal to put the pipeline into operation before the end of this year.

As for the $11 billion-worth Nord Stream 2, it is designed as two parallel 48-inch lines, roughly 745 miles long, each starting southwest of St. Petersburg and ending at the German coast at Greifswald.

The Nord Stream 2 project is led by Russian giant Gazprom with half of the funding coming from five European partners – Germany’s Uniper, BASF’s Wintershall, Anglo-Dutch Shell, Austria’s OMV, and Engie.

The gas pipelines will have the capacity to transport 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year to the EU, for at least 50 years.

Nord Stream 2 will be doubling the capacity of the existing Nord Stream gas pipeline and take gas to Europe via Germany, bypassing Ukraine which would deprive it of lucrative transit fees.

The project has been a point of contention between Moscow and Washington for years. The United States, which is looking to sell its liquefied natural gas to Europe, claimed several times that Nord Stream 2 would increase Russia’s economic and political leverage over Europe while Moscow and Germany both claim that it is nothing more than a commercial project.

