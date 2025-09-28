LandBridge, NRG Eye 1,100 MW Power Plant in Delaware Basin

LandBridge Co LLC has signed an agreement with NRG Energy Inc to explore a potential data center site in Reeves County, Texas, located in the Delaware Basin. This site may support a 1,100-megawatt natural gas power generation facility connected to the grid.

NRG could proceed with its construction if a suitable power purchase agreement for the data center is secured, according to a media release from LandBridge.

NRG has already submitted applications for an initial air permit and electric interconnections. This would allow the project to become operational at the end of 2029, LandBridge said.

LandBridge said that its surface acreage, which is strategically situated next to the Waha Gas market hub, offers immediate access to significant existing low-cost natural gas and transmission infrastructure, facilitating regional growth and upcoming operations.

"NRG's selection of this site for potential development of critical power generation supported by a data center project marks an exciting step forward for both LandBridge and the entire Delaware Basin", Jason Long, Chief Executive Officer of LandBridge, said. "The collaboration further advances our powered land strategy and highlights the compelling value that LandBridge offers to blue-chip power generators, and to developers of digital infrastructure, particularly data centers".

"We are pleased to explore bringing reliable energy solutions to West Texas", Robert J. Gaudette, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations, added. "Once anchored by a long-term customer, the site has the potential to foster innovation and support data center growth, economic resilience, and grid stability in the region".

LandBridge owns about 277,000 acres in Texas and New Mexico, primarily in the Delaware sub-region of the Permian Basin. The company manages land to support energy, infrastructure, and digital development.

