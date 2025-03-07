LandBridge at Loss for 2024 but Signals Shift in Q4

LandBridge Company LLC has reported a significant jump in net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 but remained in the red on an annual basis. LandBridge said its net income for the last quarter of the year was $8.2 million, recovering from a $2.8 million net loss for the previous quarter and increasing from the $2.5 million net income reported for the corresponding quarter a year prior.

However, for the full year 2024, LandBridge reported a net loss of $41.5 million, compared to a net income of $63.2 million a year before. That is despite full-year revenues growing 51 percent to $110 million.

“In 2024, we tripled the size of our land holdings, delivered high-double-digit revenue growth year-over-year, and demonstrated our ability to deliver industry-leading adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow margins. With more than 270,000 acres across the most active oil and natural gas development and production region of the prolific Permian Basin, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in energy and digital infrastructure to create sustainable value for our shareholders”, Jason Long, Chief Executive Officer, said.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $36.5 million, compared to $28.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the previous quarter was mainly due to a rise in easements and other surface-related revenue by $8.2 million, along with oil and gas royalties increasing by $1.6 million and surface use royalties increasing by $0.7 million. These were partially countered by declines of $1.8 million in resource sales and $0.7 million in resource royalties sequentially, the company said.

“Our triple-digit revenue growth during the fourth quarter is clear evidence of our momentum across the business. For 2025, we anticipate another year of strong revenue growth and profitability as we execute on our active land management strategy”, Scott McNeely, Chief Financial Officer, said.

During 2024, LandBridge said it acquired approximately 46,000 acres known as the Wolf Bone Ranch in the Delaware Basin from VTX Energy, generating significant cash flows from third-party operations. LandBridge added that it has secured a minimum annual revenue commitment of $25 million for five years for surface operations and water handling royalties. Additionally, the company acquired around 3,000 contiguous acres in Lea County, New Mexico, increasing total holdings to approximately 276,000 acres.

LandBridge also highlighted it signed a development agreement with Western Midstream Partners for a surface and pore space solution for the 42-mile, 30-inch Pathfinder produced water pipeline on East Stateline Ranch in Loving County, Texas. Furthermore, the company executed solar energy project agreements with DESRI for 6,700 acres in Andrews County, Texas, and Lea County, New Mexico.

