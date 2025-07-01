Land Regulators Approve Montana Gas Pipeline, Nevada Geothermal Projects

The BLM approved a proposed Northwestern Energy pipeline to carry natural gas from Helena to Three Forks, as well as several geothermal expansion and research projects by Ormat Technologies in Nevada.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved a proposed Northwestern Energy pipeline to carry natural gas from Helena to Three Forks, as well as several geothermal expansion and research projects by Ormat Technologies in Nevada.

“These projects mark important progress in expanding both traditional and renewable energy infrastructure on public lands”, the Interior Department sub-agency said in an online statement.

The 74-mile, 16-inch pipeline benefited from emergency permitting procedures introduced by the Interior last April in response to President Donald Trump’s National Energy Emergency declaration in January. The Interior has allowed environmental assessments that normally take up to one year to be completed in about 14 days, it said in a statement April 23.

NorthWestern Energy submitted its proposal June 10 for a 30-year right of way, according to the BLM’s project information page.

“The pipeline route includes approximately nine miles of BLM-managed public lands and will follow an existing utility corridor to minimize new ground disturbance and ecological disruption”, the BLM statement said.

It will be built in phases between spring 2026 and fall 2029. “Preparatory activities, including increased survey traffic and engineering assessments, are expected to begin in 2025”, the BLM said.

In Nevada, the McGinness Hills Geothermal Optimization Project will upgrade and expand three existing Lander County power plants. “Enhancements include new production wells, advanced heat exchangers, upgraded cooling fans, and the addition of a 15-megawatt solar photovoltaic field - aimed at improving overall efficiency and increasing output beyond the current 193 megawatts”, the BLM said.

The Diamond Flat Geothermal Project will drill test wells and conduct geothermal resource confirmation activities on federally leased lands near Fallon. Ormat will undertake up to 33 shallow direct push holes and up to four temperature gradient wells to better outline the extent of the geothermal resource. Based on the results, Ormat would then drill up to 19 exploration wells to confirm whether the site holds economically viable geothermal resources.

Ormat received another approval for exploratory drilling and geothermal resource evaluation near Denio.

“Through strategic permitting, land stewardship, and environmental safeguards, BLM helps ensure a reliable domestic energy supply and reduces dependence on foreign resources”, the BLM said.

It said it had also approved the geothermal projects under an expedited process.

On May 30 the Interior announced expedited review procedures for geothermal projects in Nevada. The Ormat projects are the first approved under the new procedures.

