Lamprell Wins Large Aramco Deal

Lamprell revealed Wednesday that it has been awarded a “large” Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract by Saudi Aramco.

The deal is part of Aramco’s Long-Term Agreement Program (LTA) with Lamprell. Work under the contract comprises two offshore production deck modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables in Saudi Aramco’s Marjan field, which is located in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia’s East Coast. Lamprell defines a large contract as being worth between $51 million and $150 million.

“We are delighted to have received our first LTA contract award since joining the program in 2018,” Christopher McDonald, Lamprell’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“Our team has been working closely with Saudi Aramco over the past few months and we look forward to strengthening our partnership through this project. Marjan is a strategic asset of global significance and we are honoured to play a role in its development,” he added.

“The award reinforces our commitment to our strategy and we look forward to working on further opportunities in the region,” McDonald continued.

In November last year, Lamprell revealed that it had been awarded a “medium sized” contract by International Maritime Industries to undertake engineering design services. The company defines a medium sized deal as being worth between $6 million and $50 million. Back in June, the company bagged a “very large” award from Seaway 7, the Renewables business unit of Subsea 7, for the provision of Wind Turbine Generator Substructures for the Seagreen offshore windfarm. Lamprell defines a very large deal as being worth more than $150 million.

Lamprell describes itself as a key player in the renewables and oil and gas energy markets. The company designs and provide assets and services that help its clients to produce energy safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively, its website states.

