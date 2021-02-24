Lamprell Wins Large Aramco Deal
Lamprell revealed Wednesday that it has been awarded a “large” Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract by Saudi Aramco.
The deal is part of Aramco’s Long-Term Agreement Program (LTA) with Lamprell. Work under the contract comprises two offshore production deck modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables in Saudi Aramco’s Marjan field, which is located in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia’s East Coast. Lamprell defines a large contract as being worth between $51 million and $150 million.
“We are delighted to have received our first LTA contract award since joining the program in 2018,” Christopher McDonald, Lamprell’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“Our team has been working closely with Saudi Aramco over the past few months and we look forward to strengthening our partnership through this project. Marjan is a strategic asset of global significance and we are honoured to play a role in its development,” he added.
“The award reinforces our commitment to our strategy and we look forward to working on further opportunities in the region,” McDonald continued.
In November last year, Lamprell revealed that it had been awarded a “medium sized” contract by International Maritime Industries to undertake engineering design services. The company defines a medium sized deal as being worth between $6 million and $50 million. Back in June, the company bagged a “very large” award from Seaway 7, the Renewables business unit of Subsea 7, for the provision of Wind Turbine Generator Substructures for the Seagreen offshore windfarm. Lamprell defines a very large deal as being worth more than $150 million.
Lamprell describes itself as a key player in the renewables and oil and gas energy markets. The company designs and provide assets and services that help its clients to produce energy safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively, its website states.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Total Awards North Sea Services Contract
- Well Plugging Starts in Pioneering North Sea Field
- Petronas Taps TechnipFMC Unit for Deepwater Project
- Neptune Starts Gjoa P1 Production
- Saipem Bags $1.7B Contract with Qatargas
- Biden Interior Nominee Downplays Fracing Opposition
- California Pump Prices Could Hit $4 Soon
- Big Oil Posts Record Loss in 2020
- Oil Up with Tightening Market Boosting Outlook
- Total Concerned with Myanmar Situation
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- Texas Clamps Down on Out of State Gas Sales
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Weeks to Restart Damaged Texas Refineries
- Aker Wins Contract for Equinor-BP US Wind Project
- CNOOC Makes Large Oil and Gas Find
- Shell Sells Non-Core Canada Shale Assets for $707MM
- Kremlin Could Get $33B Windfall from Higher Oil Prices
- Petrobras Market Value Plummets After Bolsonaro Fires CEO
- Total Awards North Sea Services Contract
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge