Lamprell Wins EPIC Contract With Sharjah National Oil
Lamprell, through its site services business, has been selected by Sharjah National Oil Corp. (SNOC) to undertake an engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contract (EPIC) associated with the Mahani gas and condensate field in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Scheduled for completion in early 2021, Lamprell's work will be specific to the Mahani extended well test project and includes hook-up and installation at the well, an existing systems upgrade, associated tie-ins and a new 25 km export pipeline. Discovery of the onshore Mahani field was announced by SNOC and its partner Eni at the end of January 2020.
"SNOC is an important client for us and through delivering to consistently high and competitive standards, we are very proud of the track record we've developed with them,” said Chief Executive Christopher McDonald. “Mahani is a strategic gas discovery. We are looking forward to being associated with it, delivering this project safely and on time."
Lamprell, based in the United Arab Emirates, provides fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries. The group fabricates shallow-water drilling jackup rigs, liftboats, land rigs, and rig refurbishment projects, and it also has an international reputation for building complex offshore and onshore process modules and fixed platforms. Lamprell employs more than 4,000 people across multiple facilities, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, in the UAE.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
