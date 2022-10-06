Lamprell Loads Out Second IMI Jack-up Rig

Lamprell and IMI have completed the load-out and float-off of the second jack-up drilling unit being constructed for IMI.

UAE-based offshore fabrication contractor Lamprell and International Maritime Industries (IMI) have completed the load-out and float-off of the second jack-up drilling unit being constructed for IMI.

The new rig will now undergo intensive mechanical completion and commissioning before being transferred to IMI’s yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, for final commissioning before local deployment. This follows the successful load-out and float-off of the first rig in May this year.

The two rigs are based on the Super 116E class design and feature high-specification offshore drilling technology, as well as accommodation for up to 120 people. The full scope of the project, which started in January 2020, comprises the construction of two new state-of-the-art rigs, through a collaborative approach between the project teams at IMI and Lamprell.

“Reaching this milestone marks the culmination of a key phase in our project with a long-term partner, Lamprell, which is supporting IMI’s growth and development through technical knowledge transfer during the construction of the two state-of-the-art drilling units. We are thankful to Lamprell for contributing to the improvement of our construction capacity and are proud of our employees for their continued hard work and support on the project. Together, we are collaborating to drive forward the development of the local maritime industry here in Saudi Arabia,” Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of IMI, said.

“We are proud to reach this key milestone for the second rig that we are constructing for our client, IMI. This has been achieved as a result of the dedication and commitment of both project teams and despite various challenges including notably Covid. We have also been pleased to welcome IMI employees into our facility as they have had the opportunity to acquire detailed, technical knowledge from our first-class experts; this continuing, close collaboration will help to ensure that we build on a deepening relationship and to complete both rig projects successfully in the coming months,” Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell, added.

IMI is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and Hyundai Heavy Industries. It is the largest shipyard in the MENA region at nearly 12 million square meters.

It provides new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial vessels, including VLCCs, bulk carriers, offshore support vessels, and offshore jack-up rigs.

It is the only shipyard with guaranteed offtake agreements worth $10 billion over 10 years, with partners Aramco and Bahri, for the delivery of 20 rigs and 52 vessels.

