Lamprell Lines Up Work On Three Offshore Floating Wind Farms

Lamprell has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NOV, a leading energy services company, to support its delivery of three 1 gigawatt (GW) offshore floating wind farms for Cerulean Winds, the UK-based floating offshore wind farm and green hydrogen infrastructure developer.

Under the terms of the MoU, NOV has stated its intent to use Lamprell as its provider for the fabrication, assembly, and outfitting concerning the construction of NOV-designed tri-floaters to be used as floating foundations for the three wind farms.

NOV and Lamprell will work closely to support and develop UK local content goals and will engage together in discussions with UK supply chain and UK yards interested in participating in the projects, and able to offer suitable solutions.

In June 2021, Cerulean applied to develop a 3GW+ floating wind turbine project at sites West of Shetland and in the Central North Sea. NOV was named as the first of Cerulean's major delivery partners for fabrication for this proposed 200+ turbine development and will act as the exclusive provider of floating and mooring systems. If approved, the project is anticipated to be commissioned in 2026.

"Today represents an important milestone for our floating wind ambitions. Our long history in the traditional oil & gas sector has stood us in good stead for our transition into the renewables space where we have been active since 2007.

“Offshore floating wind is a natural progression for the business and represents another step in the realization of our strategy and establishing our credentials in the UK market. We look forward to supporting NOV in the development of this transformational project for the industry and Scotland," said Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell.

"We are very pleased to have Lamprell on board with us as a partner for Cerulean's major infrastructure development. Lamprell's track record in offshore wind will complement our UK and European infrastructure and personnel and we look forward to making a joint contribution towards decarbonizing the UK Offshore sector," adds Joe Rovig, President of NOV Rig Technologies.

