Lamprell Inks Rig Conversion Deal With BW Energy
UAE-based offshore contractor Lamprell has been awarded a major rig conversion contract by BW Energy to turn a jack-up rig into an offshore production facility.
Lamprell said that the scope of the work for this project includes the conversion of BW Energy’s Hibiscus Alpha jack-up rig – formerly Borr-owned rig Atla – into an offshore production facility.
To remind, BW Energy bought two sister jack-up rigs – the Atla and Balder – from Borr Drilling back in November 2020.
According to Lamprell, the medium-sized rig conversion project is expected to start immediately. It is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
“We are honored to have been selected by BW Energy for this major rig conversion. Lamprell offers many decades of experience executing such work scopes and we look forward to working with our client to deliver a first-class asset safely over the coming months,” Christopher McDonald, Lamprell’s Chief Executive, stated.
There is more to this deal that is worth stating. Namely, Zentech was awarded the shipyard construction specification preparation contract earlier this year for the conversion of this jack-up rig by BW Energy.
At the time, Zentech said that the engineering company explained that the conversion would result in a state-of-the-art production facility for deployment in West Africa.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- La Nina Threatens to Worsen Energy Crisis
- Lundin Spins Drill Bit And Finds Only Dust
- Tullow Oil Picks Chairman-Designate
- Aramco Announces Net Zero Aim
- Energy Expert Turns Attention to Upcoming COP26
- EnQuest Completes Golden Eagle Stake Buy
- Saudi to Use $110B Gas Field for Blue Hydrogen
- Lamprell Inks Rig Conversion Deal With BW Energy
- Oil Settles Flat On Iran Discussions
- Guyana Looking To Build 135-Mile Subsea Gas Pipeline
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Petrobras Selling Another Field Offshore Brazil
- Shell Starts Production From Arran Gas Field
- Regulator Lays Charges Over Huge Oil Spill Off Canada
- Oil Drops After 7-Year High As Stockpiles Surprisingly Fall
- Exxon's Wyoming CCS Project Expansion Restarts After 2-Year Delay
- UK Reveals Strategy To Reach Net-Zero By 2050
- Oil Eases On Renewed Demand Concerns
- U.S. Stockpiles In Cushing Reaching Historically Worrying Levels
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More