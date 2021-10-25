Lamprell Inks Rig Conversion Deal With BW Energy

Lamprell has been awarded a major rig conversion contract by BW Energy to turn a jack-up rig into an offshore production facility.

Lamprell said that the scope of the work for this project includes the conversion of BW Energy’s Hibiscus Alpha jack-up rig – formerly Borr-owned rig Atla – into an offshore production facility.

To remind, BW Energy bought two sister jack-up rigs – the Atla and Balder – from Borr Drilling back in November 2020.

According to Lamprell, the medium-sized rig conversion project is expected to start immediately. It is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

“We are honored to have been selected by BW Energy for this major rig conversion. Lamprell offers many decades of experience executing such work scopes and we look forward to working with our client to deliver a first-class asset safely over the coming months,” Christopher McDonald, Lamprell’s Chief Executive, stated.

There is more to this deal that is worth stating. Namely, Zentech was awarded the shipyard construction specification preparation contract earlier this year for the conversion of this jack-up rig by BW Energy.

At the time, Zentech said that the engineering company explained that the conversion would result in a state-of-the-art production facility for deployment in West Africa.

