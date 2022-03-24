Lamprell Inks Moray West OWF Capacity Reservation Deal

Lamprell has inked a capacity reservation deal for the Moray West Offshore Wind Farm following an exclusivity deal signed in January.

Lamprell followed up on the exclusivity deal it signed in January for the Moray West Offshore Wind Farm with a capacity reservation agreement. The reservation agreement secures capacity in Lamprell's Hamriyah yard for the work as the project moves towards a financial close and full contract award.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE, with a presence in eight countries, is developing the Moray West project.

The base scope of work is for the supply of 62 transition pieces, which includes 60 wind turbine generator transition pieces and two transition pieces for the two offshore substations, as well as for the shipping of the 62 transition pieces to a marshaling harbor in the UK.

With contractual negotiations successfully concluded, and subject to the final investment decision on the Moray West project, a full notice to proceed with this contract is anticipated early in the second half of 2022. Lamprell characterized the deal as ‘very large’ which means the price tag is above $200 million.

In anticipation of this and similar other awards in the Renewables business unit, Lamprell has commenced a significant yard upgrade program, including the construction of a state-of-the-art renewables production line, through which it will be able to construct jacket components, transition pieces, and monopiles, thereby expanding the company's capacity and product offering.

This major capital expenditure project is expected to double Lamprell's annual renewables revenue capacity while lowering unit production costs and materially improving margin contribution on offshore wind foundations projects.

"Having previously executed a large scope project for the Moray East wind farm, I am delighted that we have been able to offer a competitive solution for Moray West. The placing of such reservation agreements is a very positive sign of forward planning and addressing limited capacity in the offshore wind fabrication industry. We look forward to working closely with the team from Ocean Winds in the period ahead,” said Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell.

"In responding to the increasing demands on capacity in the expanding renewables sector, we have been making modifications and significant enhancements in our Hamriyah yard during the past 3 years to provide added value for our clients. The Group will continue to invest in its facilities to further strengthen our standing as a leading fabricator of offshore wind foundations and deliver significant improvement in our financial performance," he added.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com