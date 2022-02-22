Lamprell Awaiting Jack-Up Barge Construction Deal From Saudi Firm
UAE-based offshore construction and fabrication specialist Lamprell has received limited notice to proceed from the Saudi-based contractor, Bas Global Marine Services (BGMS), on the construction of multiple jack-up lift barges.
The company said that the full scope of work includes the delivery and construction of the barges by the second half of 2023.
The scope of work under the LNTP is for early works, including the procurement of materials and mobilization of Lamprell's project management team. All project activities will be undertaken in Lamprell's Hamriyah facilities and work will start immediately, with project completion planned for the second half of 2023.
The company expects to receive the full contract award during the second half of 2022, with a price tag between $51 and $150 million.
"We are very pleased to be working on this project in support of BGMS' contract with Saudi Aramco, a key customer for Lamprell for whom we are undertaking several other projects. We have a well-established and proven track record for constructing jack-up vessels for use in the offshore energy sector and we are confident of our ability to deliver this project safely and on time," said Lamprell Chief Executive Officer Christopher McDonald.
Under the deal with Saudi Aramco, BGMS has been contracted to provide a total of seven jack-up lift barges. The contract term is for seven years, the company informed in July last year.
The company is an oil and gas unit of BAAS International Group, founded in 2013 to meet the ever-growing demand for professional services in the field of marine safety equipment and ancillary services.
The company is currently providing various types of marine and utility vessels to Saudi Aramco and its offshore contractors. The seven new jack-up barges will join over 15 offshore support vessels BGMS currently operates.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
