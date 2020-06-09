Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern

Southwestern Energy reported that John Ale will retire as the firm's general counsel and corporate secretary.

Current Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary Chris Lacy will be promoted to vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary on that date, Southwestern added in a written statement.

“John is a pragmatic legal advisor, a deeply respected colleague across Southwestern and a true friend,” remarked Bill Way, Southwestern’s president and CEO. “On behalf of the entire leadership team, we thank John for his steady and focused leadership and wish him and his family the very best.”

Ale has led Southwestern’s legal and governance functions for nearly seven years, stated the company. Lacy, who moved into his present role in early 2017, joined the firm six years ago, it added.

“Chris is a highly talented legal mind and forward-thinking problem solver, and we’re pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team,” Way commented. “Chris has effectively managed a broad set of complex litigation, human resources, corporate and securities matters for the company over the years and consistently provides sound, risk management-focused counsel across the business.”

Lacy earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a juris doctorate from the University of Houston Law Center, Southwestern stated.

