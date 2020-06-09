Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern
Southwestern Energy Co. reported Friday that John Ale will retire as the firm’s general counsel and corporate secretary effective June 30, 2020.
Current Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary Chris Lacy will be promoted to vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary on that date, Southwestern added in a written statement.
“John is a pragmatic legal advisor, a deeply respected colleague across Southwestern and a true friend,” remarked Bill Way, Southwestern’s president and CEO. “On behalf of the entire leadership team, we thank John for his steady and focused leadership and wish him and his family the very best.”
Ale has led Southwestern’s legal and governance functions for nearly seven years, stated the company. Lacy, who moved into his present role in early 2017, joined the firm six years ago, it added.
“Chris is a highly talented legal mind and forward-thinking problem solver, and we’re pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team,” Way commented. “Chris has effectively managed a broad set of complex litigation, human resources, corporate and securities matters for the company over the years and consistently provides sound, risk management-focused counsel across the business.”
Lacy earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a juris doctorate from the University of Houston Law Center, Southwestern stated.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern
- Trice Out as Hurricane Energy CEO
- Oil and Gas Conversations Surge on Twitter
- Oversupply Is a Thing of the Past
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- McDermott Completes Pan Malaysia Project Scope
- Kvaerner Bags $100MM+ Aker BP Deal
- US Plans Sanctions to Halt Iran-Venezuela Oil Trade
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Traders Ask Why US Inventory Math Does Not Add Up
- Eni Restructures With Two New Business Groups
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
- Greenlee Retiring as President of ExxonMobil Upstream Business
- McDermott Divests Pipe Fabrication Business
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Murphy Oil Closing Legacy Arkansas, Calgary Offices
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President