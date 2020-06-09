Kvaerner Bags $100MM+ Aker BP Deal

Kvaerner revealed Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract by Aker BP to deliver the topside and steel substructure for the normally unmanned wellhead platform at the Hod field.

Kvaerner revealed Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract by Aker BP to deliver the topside and steel substructure for the normally unmanned wellhead platform at the Hod field.

The contract, which has a value of approximately $107 million (NOK 1 billion), is an important part of Kvaerner’s strategy to be the leading supplier of cost efficient, unmanned platforms, according to the company. This is the second project in the wellhead platform alliance, which was established between Aker BP, Kvaerner, ABB and Aker Solutions.

The workscope for the project includes design, procurement, fabrication, preparation for sea transport, as well as hook-up and assistance for completion on the field. The steel jacket and topside will be ready for delivery and shipment in summer 2021, according to Kvaerner.

On average, about 250 people will work on the project at Kvaerner’s yard in Verdal, the company outlined. The activity will be at its peak in the fall of this year, when about 400 people will work on the project, Kvaerner highlighted.

“After a very demanding spring, we are very pleased that we, together with our alliance partners now can commence work on the Hod wellhead platform,” Kvaerner CEO Karl-Petter Loken said in a company statement.

“Within a short period of time laid-off staff at Kvaerner’s yard in Verdal will be back to work. In this yard in central Norway, we have already started deliveries to Equinor for the steel jacket to the latest platform at Johan Sverdrup as part of the phase two development – as well as modules for the floating production ship Johan Castberg,” he added.

“Now the Hod project will give new work the next year. As a result, Kvaerner has a good foundation for further improvement and further development of the business,” he continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com