Kuwait Agrees $16B Pipeline Leaseback with Blackstone, Brookfield, KKR

Kuwait Petroleum signed a record $16-billion partnership agreement allowing three major North American investors to own minority stakes in its entire domestic and export pipeline network.

State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has signed a record $16-billion partnership agreement allowing three major North American investors to own minority stakes in its entire domestic and export pipeline network.

KPC, through its subsidiary Kuwait Oil Co (KOC), will form a joint venture (JV) with Canada's Brookfield Corp and the United States' Blackstone Inc and KKR & Co Inc. The JV, to be incorporated in the Gulf state, will lease from KOC 13 crude oil pipelines spanning a total of about 320 kilometers (198.84 miles), KPC said in a statement.

"Under the terms of the agreement, the JV will grant back to KOC the exclusive use, operational and maintenance rights in the pipeline assets for a 20.5-year period, in exchange for a volume-based tariff", KPC said.

The investors will collectively own 49 percent of the JV, with equal stakes. KOC will retain operational control with a 51 percent ownership.

"The JV will not impose any restrictions on Kuwait's refining throughput or production volumes, all of which remain subject to decisions made by the State of Kuwait", KPC said.

It expects the JV to generate "upfront proceeds of $7.85 billion for KOC upon closing, supporting KPC’s capital expenditure plans, including KPC’s target of four million barrels per day of crude oil production capacity by 2035, and supporting Kuwait's broader efforts to diversify sources of capital and deepen engagement with global investors".

"The agreement ranks among the first major inward investments in the Arabian Gulf region since the onset of recent tensions, and it bears testament to Kuwait's resilience and agility, and the sustained confidence of global institutional investors in Kuwait and KPC", KPC added.

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"Project Peregrine represents the largest foreign direct investment in Kuwait's history and a defining milestone for our country's economic development", KPC deputy chair and chief executive Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah said, adding the deal supports the government's drive to attract world-class investors into Kuwait's infrastructure while preserving national operational control.

Following the agreement, New York City-headquartered Blackstone announced Monday it would open an office in Kuwait and that it intends to install more offices across the Gulf region "over the coming year".

“Kuwait has the resources, vision and leadership to be a key commercial and financial hub in the region", Blackstone president and chief operating officer Jon Gray said in a statement. "Private capital can play an important role to support the country's long-term economic diversification efforts and we look forward to deepening a partnership that spans nearly four decades".

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