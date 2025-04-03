Kumul Wraps Up Kimu, Barikewa Seismic Program

Papua New Guinea’s national petroleum and energy company Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited has finished its seismic program on its operated Kimu and Barikewa licenses.

“On Wednesday, March 26, we shot the last hole on a seismic line in the Kimu license, and camp demobilization has begun. This is the culmination of a seismic program we have been undertaking in our two petroleum retention licenses”, Wapu Sonk, Kumul Petroleum’s managing director, said. “The purpose of this seismic work is to gather additional geological information on the petroleum resources already discovered in these two licenses, to increase the volumes of oil and gas reserves. The second objective is to identify and firm up siting of some delineation wells and exploration targets”.

Sonk said the seismic campaign had been carried out by contractor OilMin Holdings and had taken approximately six months. He noted that seismic line cutting is a labor-intensive activity and the six seismic lines required the employment of 477 local people in remote areas of the Gulf and Western provinces.

The company anticipates 6 months for analyzing and incorporating seismic data into its geological models.

“Kumul Petroleum and OilMin have worked closely with locally impacted communities and although seismic work only requires company presence in an area for a relatively short time, assistance has been provided to local primary schools at Kaiam and Kumusi. Without community support this fieldwork would not have been possible”, Sonk said.

Sonk said Kumul Petroleum is investing heavily to assess and develop its oil and gas licenses, aiming to create economically viable development plans. He highlighted Kumul Petroleum's direct involvement in exploring and potentially commercializing previously deemed unviable gas resources in Papua New Guinea.

