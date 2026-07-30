Ksi Lisims Positions Canada as Long-Term LNG Supplier to Germany

'This milestone marks the first major long-term LNG supply arrangement between Canada and Germany and represents a significant step in strengthening the strategic energy partnership between both countries'.

Uniper SE and Ksi Lisims LNG LP announced Wednesday an agreement for the long-term supply of Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany.

German power and gas utility Uniper will buy two million metric tons (about 30 terawatt hours) per annum (MMtpa) of LNG from the British Columbia project for up to 20 years on a free-on-board basis, a joint statement said. Deliveries are to start 2032.

"This milestone marks the first major long-term LNG supply arrangement between Canada and Germany and represents a significant step in strengthening the strategic energy partnership between both countries", the statement said.

Uniper chief executive Michael Lewis highlighted, "As a trusted partner, Canada helps to broaden Europe's energy supply and strengthens resilience against future disruptions. In an increasingly uncertain world, diversification is a strategic necessity".

The project, with a planned capacity of 12 MMtpa, is expected to become operational 2029. It would rise on Indigenous land about nine miles west of the Gingolx village, a strategic location for integration with proposed pipeline routes and access to overseas markets, according to the joint venture. Ksi Lisims LNG is a partnership between the Nisga’a Nation, Rockies LNG Partners and Western LNG.

"The LNG sales agreement that we have entered into today with Uniper is our first with a European utility, and the beginning of an important long-term relationship between our companies", said Western LNG CEO Davis Thames.

German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche said in the statement, "Canada is a strategic partner for us - reliable, rich in natural resources and closely connected to Germany through strong economic ties".

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Earlier Germany's state-owned SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH signed a preliminary agreement to purchase one MMtpa for up to 20 years from Ksi Lisims LNG. The parties said the heads of agreement would make Ksi Lisims LNG the first LNG project in Canada to export to Europe. Deliveries for SEFE would begin in the 2030s.

"After signing LNG contracts with Argentina, the Middle East and the USA, we are proud to announce our first long-term LNG agreement with Canada", SEFE said May 27. "This partnership gives us the flexibility to deliver cargoes to any destination, thus further enhancing the resilience and diversification of our portfolio for the benefit of our global customers".

Last year TotalEnergies SE committed to buying two MMtpa for 20 years from Ksi Lisims LNG. Concurrently the French integrated energy company also agreed to acquire a five percent stake in Western LNG, the project's designated future operator.

"This acquisition grants TotalEnergies the option to increase its stake in Western LNG and/or take a direct stake in the plant up to approximately 10 percent when the final investment decision is made", TotalEnergies said May 19, 2025.

Shell PLC announced January 8, 2024 an offtake of two MMtpa for 20 years.

On June 9, 2026 Ksi Lisims LNG said it had executed "benefits agreements" with Indigenous groups that help clear the path for investors to greenlight the project by yearend.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com