Kremlin Says Russia Will Not Accept $60 Price Cap on Its Oil
Russia will not accept the $60 per barrel price cap for its crude oil agreed upon by the European Union, the state news agency Tass reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
It was the Kremlin’s first reaction after European diplomats decided on the threshold on Russian oil Friday evening following lengthy negotiations.
The cap will ban companies from providing services, including shipping and insurance, to Russian oil shipments anywhere in the world, unless it’s sold below the agreed level.
“We’re analyzing it now,” Peskov said on Saturday. “Some preparation has been made for such a cap. We will not accept this cap.”
Moscow will announce how the work will be organized after the analysis is over, Peskov said, adding that it will be conducted quickly.
The Kremlin has been drafting a presidential decree that will prohibit Russian companies and any traders buying the nation’s crude from selling it to anyone that participates in a price cap mechanism, a person with knowledge of the matter said at the end of last month.
The decree would essentially ban any reference to a price cap in contracts for Russian crude oil or products, and prohibit loadings destined for any countries that adopt the restrictions.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in November that Russia will redirect its oil supply to “market-oriented partners” or will reduce its production.
Russia’s flagship crude oil rallied to just above $50 a barrel on Thursday, but has been well below the European Union’s $60 price cap for almost two weeks.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- Norway, Germany Propose NATO Subsea Asset Surveillance Center
- US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
- TotalEnergies To Cut £100M In 2023 North Sea Investments
- China Is Snapping Up Russia Oil
- Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- New Series The Rig Gets Release Date
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
- Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again