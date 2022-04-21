Kotug Makes Largest Acquisition In History With Seaways Buy

Dutch operator Kotug International B.V. has entered into an agreement to acquire offshore support vessel owner Seaways International.

Kotug said that the acquisition was an important milestone for the company to strengthen its leading position in global offshore markets.

The intended acquisition of Seaways marks the largest in Kotug’s history and is part of its strategy to expand its business in assisting worldwide floating facilities such as FSO, FPSO, FLNG, FSRU, and SPM Terminals. Also, it will further consolidate the position of Kotug in this niche market that is expected to grow as new offshore floating projects emerge in response to rising energy demand.

Seaways owns and operates a fleet that comprises DPS-2 capability AHTs, Fast Crew Suppliers, and Cargo Barges, and provides terminal management services.

The acquisition will enable Kotug to pursue its mission to provide sustainable towage and related services to the maritime industry, exceeding clients’ expectations through its first-class portfolio.

“The acquisition of the renowned Seaways will mark an important milestone for Kotug. It fits our strategy to expand our [offshore] operations worldwide to meet the increasing demand for offshore support vessels. Over the last years, we have already heavily invested in offshore support vessels and people,” Ard-Jan Kooren, President and CEO of Kotug International, said.

“The integration of the services and assets of the two leading companies will bring compelling synergy opportunities, leading to more efficient operations and enhancing significant value creation for our global customers.

“It strengthens our presence in West Africa and paves the way to enter other emerging markets. Seaways is a reputable company with high-quality services and a great motivated team. The culture and spirit of both companies have many similarities, and we foresee a prosperous future together,” Kooren stated.

“I am proud that the Seaways family will become part of the KOTUG global family. Since its incorporation 27 years ago, Seaways has built itself into a reputed offshore maritime company with a proven track record and a knowledgeable and experienced team,” Ashish Nijhawan, Managing Director of Seaways International, said. “Kotug is an ideal fit for our people and our customers. I feel confident that this acquisition enhances Seaways, her dedicated onshore/offshore staff, and for her to grow into Kotug’s [new] business areas globally.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. Both companies will now work on customary governmental and other approvals, to complete the transaction within July 2022.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com