Kosmos Picks Subsea Integration Alliance For US GoM EPCI Work

The Subsea Integration Alliance has been awarded an EPCI contract on Kosmos Energy's Odd Job field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Subsea Integration Alliance has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract on Kosmos Energy’s Odd Job field in the Gulf of Mexico.

Subsea Integration Alliance is a worldwide non-incorporated alliance between Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea subsea technologies, production, and processing systems business, to jointly design, develop and deliver integrated subsea development solutions through the combination of subsurface expertise, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea processing systems, subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines systems (SURF), and life-of-field services.

Schlumberger said that, under the EPCI contract, OneSubsea will supply a subsea multiphase boosting system, topside equipment, and a 16-mile integrated power and control umbilical.

Project management, engineering, assembly, and testing will be performed at the OneSubsea facilities in Bergen and Horsøy, Norway, while transport to the field and installation will be carried out by Subsea 7.

“We are delighted to be working with Kosmos Energy on the successful long-term development of the Odd Job field,” said Don Sweet, director of Subsea Production Systems. “The system will be tied back to the existing facility, thereby achieving significant cost and energy savings, as well as reducing CO2 emissions, all while improving Kosmos Energy’s ultimate recovery.” An entity managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation is also an owner in the Odd Job field.

OneSubsea has a strong track record of innovation, including world-leading experience in subsea multiphase boosting systems. Since 1994, OneSubsea has delivered more than 40 projects, including some 115 subsea boosting pumps.

It has been shown that the application of subsea multiphase boosting can increase production rates by 20 percent to more than 200 percent, in addition to a substantial increase in total recovery as backpressure on the reservoir is offloaded by a seabed processing system.

“This contract recognizes the successful alliance model that brings together Subsea 7’s extensive track record in delivery of large-scale EPCI projects, with OneSubsea’s subsea processing technology leadership. Our alliance will improve Kosmos’ field economics while lowering complexity, cost, and risk to achieve production objectives safely, on time and within cost targets,” Subsea Integration Alliance Chief Executive Officer Olivier Blaringhem added.

To remind, Schlumberger and Subsea 7 signed an agreement to renew the Subsea Integration Alliance for a further seven years in June this year.

The alliance, in recent years, has been awarded major greenfield projects in Australia, Brazil, Africa, and Turkey, as well as significant tie-back work in the Gulf of Mexico and Norway. Since January 2020, the Subsea Integration Alliance has won the majority of integrated SPS and SURF projects worldwide. In total, it won 12 integrated projects and more than 130 early engineering studies around the world.

As for the field, Odd Job is a producing conventional oil field located in ultra-deepwater in the U.S. and is operated by Kosmos Energy Gulf of Mexico Operations. The field is located in block Mississippi Canyon 214 and Mississippi Canyon 215 in a water depth of 5,996 feet.

The field is expected to recover 31.4 Mmboe, comprised of 29.23 Mmbbl of crude oil and condensate and 12.98 bcf of natural gas reserves. Based on economic assumptions, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2043. The field is owned by Kosmos Energy, Talos Energy, Ridgewood Energy, and Calypso Exploration.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com