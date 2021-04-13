Kosmos Energy Appoints New Exploration Head
Kosmos Energy (NYSE, LSE: KOS) has announced that Tim Nicholson has been promoted to Kosmos Energy Senior Vice President and Head of Exploration and that John Shinol has been promoted to Kosmos Energy Senior Vice President and Chief Geoscientist.
Tracey Henderson, Kosmos Energy’s previous senior vice president of exploration, has left Kosmos Energy “to pursue other interests”, Kosmos Energy stated.
Nicholson and Shinol both joined Kosmos Energy back in 2018 and the company states that the pair have been integral to the company’s infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) efforts over that period, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. Both Kosmos Energy representatives were formerly at Cobalt International Energy, where they were responsible for several large discoveries in West Africa and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
“As we see momentum return to our ILX activities in 2021, I am delighted to have two highly experienced, oil finders leading our exploration efforts,” Kosmos Energy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said in a company statement.
“Tim and John have a long track record of proven-basin exploration success in our focus geographies of West Africa and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. We have a deep hopper of high-quality ILX opportunities, a strong bench strength of exploration talent and have already seen early success in 2021,” he added.
“I would like to thank Tracey for her time at Kosmos, particularly her contribution to the company’s frontier basin success in the past,” Inglis went on to say.
In February last year, Kosmos Energy announced that it had appointed a new chief financial officer after Thomas P. Chambers, who served as a senior vice president and the company’s chief financial officer since November 2014, had informed the company that he would retire. Chambers was succeeded by Neal D. Shah, the company’s senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer.
In November 2019, the company announced that Lisa Davis – who has more than 30 years of experience in oil, gas, power generation, renewable energy, and manufacturing - had joined its board of directors, and in July 2019, Kosmos Energy revealed that Steven Sterin – who has more than 25 years of experience in oil and gas, manufacturing, and financial experience – had joined its board.
Kosmos Energy describes itself as a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
