Korean Firm Hires Drillship for One Well

The Maersk Viking is expected to commence the contract in June. PHOTO SOURCE: Maersk Drilling

Korean National Oil Corp. (KNOC) has awarded Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) a contract for the Maersk Viking to drill one exploration well in Block 6-1 offshore South Korea, Maersk Drilling reported Monday.

Currently mobilizing for a campaign in Brunei Darussalam, the Maersk Viking drillship is expected to commence the KNOC contract in June 2021, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“We’re pleased to be awarded this contract with a new customer in the form of KNOC for their first-ever drillship operation and are confident in our ability to quickly start up operations in Korean jurisdiction after Maersk Viking moves on from its previous job,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling’s chief operating officer. “The rig and its crew have shown an impressive ability to always deliver safe and efficient operations, even during this challenging period marked by a global pandemic.”

Maersk Drilling stated it estimates a 45-day duration for the KNOC contract, which should generate approximately US$14.5 million. The firm added the contract value includes mobilization and demobilization fees.

