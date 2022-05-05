Kongsberg Vessel-to-Cloud Infrastructure Picked For 100 Ships
Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has signed a fleet agreement with an unnamed large industrial shipowner to provide its vessel-to-cloud infrastructure, Vessel Insight, to over 100 vessels. Kongsberg Digital sees the deal with the tanker owner as a major step towards the digitalization of the shipping industry.
“We are very proud to announce that we recently signed a major deal to digitalize a large industrial shipowner in the tanker segment, with a fleet agreement exceeding one hundred vessels. This is a good example of digitalization as a crucial step on the journey toward greener, safer, and more efficient ship operations, where Kongsberg Digital´s products are paving the way to meet future needs of a sustainable maritime sector," said Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital.
Vessel Insight is a SaaS-based solution that provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure capturing and aggregating quality data cost-effectively and securely. The solution provides instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards, and data analysis tools. Through Kognifai Marketplace, ship owners have access to a large range of applications and services that can turn their data into business value.
One of the main goals of Vessel Insight is to drive sustainability in the shipping industry by providing actionable insight from the analysis of operational vessel data. The consistent and standardized way of collecting data through Vessel Insight enables quality reporting, empowers transparency, and allows for in-depth analysis to optimize vessel and fleet performance.
“We are now seeing a shift in the industry to ship owners becoming more eager to digitalize entire fleets, as the utilization of data holds an important key to a greener maritime industry. This contract is a solid proofing point of how Kongsberg Digital’s technologies, including Vessel Insight, will be an important contributor to making the industry more sustainable,” said Andreas Jagtøyen, SVP of Digital Ocean in Kongsberg Digital.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
