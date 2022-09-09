Kongsberg, Shell Working On Decarbonization Of Maritime Industry
Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of Kongsberg, and Shell signed an MoU today to work together on new ways to accelerate decarbonization initiatives and assist the energy transition in the maritime industry.
During the international maritime trade fair SMM this week in Hamburg, Kongsberg Digital and Shell’s subsidiary Shell Marine signed an MoU to strengthen their service offerings to the maritime industry by developing joint solutions, enhancing their service portfolios, and identifying pilot projects to test their combined capabilities.
“The energy transition for the maritime sector will involve new types of fuel, new technology, and new ways of working, as the industry pushes towards decarbonization. KDI and Shell both see the urgent need to support their maritime customers through the energy transition. In the short run, the marine industry needs to operate vessels more efficiently through increased uptime and reliability, while ensuring environmental compliance.”, said Anders Bryhni, VP of Digital Ocean Applications in Kongsberg Digital.
The new partnership will see Kongsberg Digital bring its digital data infrastructure solutions, applications, and open ecosystems together with Shell’s portfolio of Technical and Digital Services, which improve performance and reduce running and maintenance costs for its marine customers.
“Partnerships and technical services play a key role in shipping decarbonization given the scale of the challenge ahead. Shell and Kongsberg have long worked closely to optimize vessel efficiency and operations, and I am pleased that this MoU further underscores this collaboration,” said Marcus Schaerer, General Manager of Services & Technical of Shell Marine.
The MoU strengthens a longstanding partnership between Kongsberg Digital and Shell in the energy sector. The company provides Shell with its digital twin Kognitwin on several Shell assets, including the Nyhamna Gas facility in Norway.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Energy Companies Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
- U.S. Solar Market Recovering After Rough First Half Of 2022
- Wildfires Add New Threat Escalating California Power Crisis
- Delfin Midstream Inks LNG Parnership With Devon Energy
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- New UK Prime Minister To Freeze Energy Bill Prices For Two Years
- Biden Team Weighs New Oil Release Among Steps to Rein in Prices
- Industry Body Welcomes Truss Decision
- Saipem Moves Up In ENR Rankings
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- India-Bound FPSO Ruby Sets Sail From South Korea
- Fitch Solutions Offers Latest Oil Price Prediction
- USA Drops Several Rigs
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015