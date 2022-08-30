Kongsberg Launches Well Insights Tool For Drillers
Kongsberg Digital has launched SiteCom Trip Risk, its latest tool to provide up-to-date well insights for drillers.
During the Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) exhibition in Stavanger this week, Kongsberg Digital launched the SiteCom Trip Risk application – a new application for well operations. The interactive application - part of Kongsberg Digital’s SiteCom Discover Portal (SDP) platform for well operations - provides users with the latest information for navigating wellbores, improving operational efficiency, visibility, and risk management. Having a digital holistic overview of a well saves operators time and cost, while reducing overall emissions and facilitating remote team communications between on and offshore operations.
Historically, trip risk assessments have been static documents, periodically updated and exported as a report for operation teams. SiteCom Trip Risk facilitates ongoing interaction between the subsurface and operation teams, keeping the operational status relevant and up-to-date.
SiteCom Trip Risk enables a dynamic presentation of the string within the well, highlighting key operational observations and relevant data to the driller. Given that this information is retained in the database and not in an offline report, it can be used in knowledge transfer to facilitate continuous improvement of future wells.
This is the latest application available on the SiteCom SDP platform, which offers a series of solutions leveraging contextualization, operational insights and reduced admin overhead for the users. Trip Risk, used in combination with the company’s interactive Lithology Editor and Data Editor applications, streamlines the workflow required to deliver trip risk, freeing up valuable time for operations geologists and other contributors.
“We are constantly striving for the highest level of integrity and efficiency for well operations via our digital solutions, and SiteCom Trip Risk is testament to that,” said Stig Wølstad-Knudsen, VP Products at Kongsberg Digital. “It will provide our customers with a data-rich, integrated view of well operations - seamlessly working together within the SiteCom work surface. We are proud to continue our contribution to safe, efficient, and collaborative operations to market.”
