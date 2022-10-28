Kongsberg Digital Solution Picked For Soechi Lines Fleet
Soechi Lines, one of Indonesia’s largest tanker operators and shipyard companies have opted to implement Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight on its six crude oil tankers and LPG carriers. Once the initial rollout is complete, the remaining vessels in the fleet will be connected, Kongsberg said in its statement.
“We proudly announce this contract with SOECHI Line, one of Indonesia´s most prominent marine tanker companies. Soechi Line is determined to take measures to become more sustainable and ensure efficient and safe operations. We are pleased that the company has chosen Kongsberg Digital to support their digital journey. This contract is another significant step towards the global digitalization of the shipping industry,” says Christopher Bergsager, VP Growth Digital Ocean at Kongsberg Digital.
Kongsberg Digital is an industrial software company that provides SaaS solutions to enable vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, automatic contextualization, and capturing and aggregating quality data cost-effectively and securely. The solution provides instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards, and data analysis tools to optimize fleet operations.
Once connected, Soechi Lines will access Kognifai Marketplace, where they can find and use a wide range of quality applications and services to turn their data into business value.
“We are very pleased to sign this contract with Kongsberg Digital. Vessel Insight will provide valuable analysis and contextual data, which will be used to optimize operations. With continuous improvement, we are one step closer to more transparent and greener shipping,” says Kamran Mahmood Khan, Director Fleet VM at Soechi Group.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
