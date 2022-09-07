Kongsberg Digital Gets New Chief Executive Officer
Kongsberg Digital announced today that Shane McArdle was appointed the company's new CEO. McArdle will be the company’s second CEO after Hege Skryseth joined Equinor last week.
Shane McArdle is recruited from the position of Head of Digital Energy at Kongsberg Digital, where he made his mark.
He has built a customer and product portfolio and secured a leading global position. McArdle has extensive knowledge and experience in the energy sector and has delivered strong results in a demanding market. It is worth noting that McArdle will start in the position of CEO as of September 6.
“Today, we are proud to present Shane McArdle as our new CEO of Kongsberg Digital. After a thorough assessment, we are happy to have found the best candidate in our ranks to take the reins in an extremely exciting time”, said Thomas Borgen, Chairman of Kongsberg Digital.
After former CEO Hege Skryseth joined Equinor, Kongsberg Digital carried out a wide and thorough recruitment process where many national and international candidates were part of a comprehensive assessment.
“Shane McArdle is the right man in place to do this job. We are lucky to be in a position where great industry and leadership talents are already with us. McArdle has the professional weight and experience needed to scale up and take the company into the future. He also has the right energy and power to build strong teams and customer relationships, something he has proven over the years he has been with us”, Borgen added.
“Going forward, Kongsberg Digital will focus on scaling quickly and readying the organization to transform the world's industries. We have the leading position with many of our customer solutions. We will keep exploring and developing smarter, safer, and greener solutions for a better tomorrow”, the new CEO of Kongsberg Digital, Shane McArdle said. “I have some of the world's most dedicated, creative, and talented colleagues, and it will be a great honor to keep building the organization to solve some of the significant challenges the world is facing today.”
