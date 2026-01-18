Kolibri Reports Increased Flows at New Oklahoma Wells

Kolibri Global Energy Inc has reported improved flow rates at the Barnes and Velin wells in Oklahoma's Tishomingo field.

The 1.5-mile lateral Barnes 6-31-2H well posted a 30-day average of 529 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The one-mile lateral Barnes 6-4H well averaged 452 boepd in 30 days, Thousand Oaks, California-based Kolibri said in a press release. The company said it owns 100 percent of the wells.

"The Barnes wells continue to produce high percentages of oil (~83 percent), much like the Lovina wells the company drilled earlier this year" in the same field, Kolibri said. "On a comparable lateral length basis, these wells are producing at a boepd rate that is 22 percent higher than the Lovina wells were producing at the same time in their production life", it added.

Meanwhile the one-mile lateral wells Velin 12-9H and Velin 12-10H yielded 30-day averages of 257 boepd and 176 boepd respectively. Kolibri said it holds stakes of 97 percent in the wells.

"The Velin wells are still improving and continue to act differently than the typical wells in the field", Kolibri said. "There are some differences between these wells and the company's offsetting wells.

"One is that the Velin wells were shut in longer than our normal time after fracture stimulations were complete. This was due to the close proximity of all four wellbores, and as a result, the wells needed to stay shut-in while the Barnes wells were being fracture-stimulated. While that is standard industry practice, it may be a contributing factor to the lower early production rates and the slower cleanup.

"Additionally, while the formation analysis of these wells is comparable to that of the offsetting wells, there is the presence of increased natural healed fractures and small-scale faulting, which appears unique to this location, potentially due to being adjacent to a large structural uplift".

Kolibri noted it had already grown the share of oil in its production mix from 66 percent in the third quarter of 2025 to 75 percent in November 2025.

"We also anticipate that the high oil percentage will lead to lower decline rates, much like the Lovina wells have demonstrated, which is resulting in the strong forecasted internal rate of return", said president and chief executive Wolf Rogener.

"The company continues to buy back shares in the market and is planning to pay down our line of credit in the first quarter".

Tishomingo is Kolibri's only producing asset. Kolibri holds oil and gas rights to over 17,100 contiguous acres in the field, primarily in the Caney and Upper Sycamore formations. The acreage sits in the Ardmore basin, part of the SCOOP region in southern Oklahoma, Kolibri says on its website.

In Q3 2025 Kolibri produced 4,254 boepd, up 40 percent from the same three-month period in 2024, the company reported November 12.

Revenue was $15 million for Q3 2025, up15 percent year-on-year as the increase in output offset a price decline.

Net income was $3.6 million, while basic earnings per share landed at $0.1 - both down year-over-year. "Net income in the third quarter of 2025 included a $0.5 million unrealized loss on commodity contracts compared to a $1.3 million unrealized gain on commodity contracts in the third quarter of 2024", Kolibri explained. "The decrease was also due to higher depreciation expense and higher operating expenses from increased production in the third quarter of 2025 which offset the increase in revenues".

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $11.1 million for Q3 2025, up nine percent year-on-year.

"As we shifted the completion operations of our last four wells closer to the end of the year, we expect to exit the year with production at an all-time high", Rogener said then. "These latest wells will have the biggest impact in the first quarter of 2026 by increasing production and generating continued growth for the company".

Kolibri ended Q3 2025 with $14.01 million in current assets including $2.95 million in cash and cash equivalents. Current liabilities stood at $20.14 million.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com