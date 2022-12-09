Kolanovic Says Sell Energy Stocks With Oil Gap Wide
One of the most bullish Wall Street voices on oil and gas stocks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic, is telling investors to sell energy as share prices and oil prices diverge.
The recommendation in a note to clients late Thursday is strictly about the near-term and based on what the bank’s chief global market strategist sees as an opportunity to sell as “an enormous gap has opened between energy stocks and the price of energy commodities.” Kolanovic expects share prices to fall more than 20%, but over the longer term still believes the industry is experiencing a “supercycle.”
“This is a tactical short-term call, and, given that longer term we still believe in the energy supercycle and broad market recovery after a Fed pivot, a significant pullback (20-30%) in energy stocks would present a great entry point,” Kolanovic wrote.
The S&P 500 Energy Index is up more than 52% in 2022 and is the only major S&P 500 sector in the green for the year. Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate down 5% over the same time. That opens up a selling opportunity, according to Kolanovic, who recommends that investors sell energy stocks either outright or relative to crude.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- This Year Hits Record FPS Throughput Sanctioned Capacity
- CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
- Europe Diesel Stockpiles Set to Swell
- Kolanovic Says Sell Energy Stocks With Oil Gap Wide
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- Top Headlines: Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- EU Closing In on $60 Cap for Russian Oil
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast