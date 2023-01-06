KOC Tags Technip Energies for Five-Year PMC Deal
Technip Energies has secured a five-year project management consultancy (PMC) deal for Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).
The framework agreement covers front-end engineering design (FEED), project management, and associated services for KOC’s major projects. The award has been characterized as a large one by Technip Energies meaning it will generate anywhere between €250 million and €500 million of revenue.
This contract represents a renewal of the first five-year framework agreement that was awarded to Technip Energies by KOC in 2014.
“We are delighted by the continued confidence shown by KOC with this award to support them on their major developments. This award reinforces the strong and lasting relationship we have built with KOC and reaffirms our outstanding consultancy delivery as well as our long-standing presence in Kuwait,” said Charles Cessot, Senior Vice-President T.EN X of Technip Energies.
The first deal of 2023 comes on the back of the contract for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kta ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas.
The award is in line with Technip Energies’ early engagement strategy with CPChem and QatarEnergy, which resulted in the selection of the proprietary ethylene technology and includes the successful completion of the ethylene license and Process Design Package (PDP).
The modularized cracking furnaces will feature seven of the largest capacity furnaces that Technip Energies has ever designed. The cracker is designed using modern emissions reduction technology and processes that result in lower greenhouse gas emissions than similar facilities in the United States and Europe.
