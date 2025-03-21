KNOT Offshore Partners Buoyed by Q4 Results

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has reported revenues of $91.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, up from the previous quarter’s $76.3 million on higher charter revenues and insurance proceeds.

The company said that the revenue growth, coupled with reduced vessel operating expenses due to the absence of one-off costs from the Dan Sabia redelivery, lifted its operating income to $34.7 million from $17.2 million for the third quarter. It saw increased charter activity and recorded no scheduled drydocking, which had impacted the Torill Knutsen and Ingrid Knutsen in the same period of the previous year, the company said.

Net income landed at $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a $3.8 million net loss for the prior quarter. A $28.6 million year-over-year increase in net income was attributed to the increased operating income and a significant reduction in finance expenses.

“We are pleased to report another strong performance in Q4 2024, marked by safe operation at 98.3 percent fleet utilization from scheduled operations, consistent revenue and operating income generation, and material progress in securing additional charter coverage for our fleet”, Derek Lowe, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said.

“Starting from the date of the Live Knutsen Acquisition and including those contracts signed since December 31, 2024, we have now secured over 94 percent of charter coverage for the remainder of 2025 and approximately 75 percent for 2026. Having executed several new contracts and extensions over the last year, we have established good momentum in a strengthening market and remain focused on strengthening and extending our fleetwide charter coverage”, Lowe said.

Looking forward KNOT said the Brazilian shuttle tanker market remains strong, fueled by upcoming production growth, a constrained newbuild market, and the low-cost viability of projects. Meanwhile, the North Sea market, previously dampened by COVID-19 delays, is showing signs of recovery with the impending launch of the Johan Castberg field and the recent start of the Penguins FPSO, it noted. KNOT anticipates a positive medium and long-term outlook for the shuttle tanker sector, based on clear supply and demand trends and committed industry investments.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com