KKR Completes Acquisition of 25 Percent Stake in Enilive

KKR & Co. Inc. has completed the purchase of a 25 percent stake in Eni SpA’s biofuels company, to be raised to 30 percent after the conclusion of a later deal.

“The overall proceeds for Eni group, after accounting for cash adjustments and other items, amount to 2.967 billion euros [$3.2 billion], including a capital increase in Enilive of 500 million euros to support the company's growth plan”, Italy’s state-backed Eni said in an online statement.

“Enilive, with its integrated business model, represents a prime example of the progress of the business satellite model, further confirmed by a post-money valuation of 11.75 billion euros of Equity Value for 100 percent of Enilive's share capital and KKR's commitment to strengthen its role as a key partner through an agreement, announced to the market on 18 February, to increase its stake in Enilive by a further 5 percent”.

Eni’s satellite model involves “creating focused and lean companies able to attract new capital to create value through operating and financial synergies and the acceleration of growth”, in the company’s words.

Last year Eni announced financial and operational restructuring for Enilive and its chemical arm Versalis SpA that involves new capital for both units.

Global investment firm KKR and Eni were to inject into Enilive new capital of EUR 500 million each under the farm-in agreement, according to Eni’s announcement October 24, 2024.

On February 18, 2025, New York City-based KKR said it has entered into another agreement to acquire a further five percent in Enilive for EUR 587.5 million.

“Having first signed our investment in Enilive in October last year, this transaction reiterates our confidence in the business’ ability to provide innovative and effective emission-reducing technology solutions, in line with our strategy to support transformative energy projects across Europe”, KKR managing director for European infrastructure Marco Fontana said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue working alongside Eni to further establish Enilive as a market leader”.

Enilive produces biomethane, sustainable aviation fuel and other biofuels, as well as offers electric vehicle charging and car sharing.

For Versalis, which makes basic chemicals, chemical products including plastics and biochemical products such as biolubricants, Eni has finalized a plan involving an investment of about EUR 2 billion. The plan “aims to reduce emissions by approximately 1 million tonnes of CO2 [carbon dioxide], currently about 40 percent of Versalis' emissions in Italy”, Eni said last year.

“It includes the set-up of new industrial plants consistent with the energy transition and decarbonization of industrial sites across sustainable chemistry, as well as biorefining and energy storage”, Eni added. “To enable the construction of the new plants, activity at the cracking plants in Brindisi and Priolo, and the polyethylene plant in Ragusa, will be phased out”.

“Eni aims to significantly reduce Versalis' exposure to basic chemicals, a sector that is facing structural and irreversible decline in Europe, and which has led to economic losses that have been close to 7 billion in cash terms over the last 15 years, 3 billion of which was in the last five years”, the company said.

Eni expects to complete the plan by 2029.

