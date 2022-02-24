Kinetik Starts Trading on Nasdaq

Following the merger between Altus Midstream and BCP Raptor Holdco, the newly formed company Kinetic Holdings started trading on Nasdaq Global.

Altus Midstream Company and BCP Raptor Holdco have completed their merger, forming Kinetik Holdings, a fully integrated midstream company.

The only pure-play midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol KNTK as trading opened on February 23, 2022.

“Today is an exciting day, both for the shareholders of EagleClaw and the shareholders of Altus. For EagleClaw, this heralds the end of a five-year journey as a private company and the start of an exciting new chapter in the public markets and with an expanded investor base. For Altus shareholders, this represents a significant step forward in growing and diversifying its asset base,” said Jamie Welch, president and CEO of Kinetik.

Per the contribution agreement, BCP unitholders, principally funds associated with Blackstone and I Squared Capital, and management, received 50 million Class C common shares (appended to an equivalent number of common units in Altus Midstream LP), resulting in combined ownership of approximately 75 percent of the pro forma company.

The indirect ownership of Apache Corporation has been reduced to approximately 20 percent and the existing Altus public shareholders will own approximately five percent of the combined company.

Apache, Blackstone, and I Squared have agreed to customary lock-up provisions of their respective holdings until February 23, 2023. However, Apache is permitted to sell up to four million shares until May 23, 2022, provided the first $100 million of proceeds is invested in new development activity within 24 months at Alpine High.

Apache has publicly announced that drilling and completion activity will resume on its Delaware Basin acreage in 2022, including at Alpine High, where extensive gathering infrastructure already exists and wells can be turned in line quickly and efficiently. In addition, Apache has executed a new 10-year dedication agreement with Kinetik for its central Reeves County acreage, called DXL, which starts on November 1, 2022.

“We will return to drilling and completion activity at Alpine High this year. The 7 DUCs brought online in the first half of 2021 responded well to changes in drilling and completion design and spacing. Those improvements, combined with the commodity price backdrop we see today, create a high degree of confidence for this next stage of development activity at Alpine High,” said John Christmann, the CEO and president of APA, the parent of Apache Corp.

Ten members of the Board named

In connection with the business combination, Kinetik announced ten members of the company’s new eleven-member Board of Directors, with one additional independent director expected to be appointed in July 2022.

The additional member joining in July 2022 is a retiring senior partner from one of the Big 4 public accounting firms and will Chair the Audit Committee upon their appointment.

The Independent Directors joining the Board today are diverse and have long-term energy and public company board experience. Those Independent Directors are the Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Governance Committee Laura A. Sugg, as well as D. Mark Leland and Kevin S. McCarthy.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com