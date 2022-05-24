Kinetik Opts for Stock Split To Boost Liquidity

Kinetik Holdings said that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a two-for-one split of the company’s Common Stock in the form of a stock dividend (Stock Split). The company anticipates that the Stock Split will increase liquidity in the trading of the company’s stock and will make its stock more accessible to its employees and investors.

The Stock Split will be accomplished by distributing one additional share of Class A Common Stock for each share of Class A Common Stock outstanding and one additional share of Class C Common Stock for each share of Class C Common Stock outstanding. The additional shares of common stock will be issued on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 to holders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Trading of the Class A Common Stock will begin on a Stock Split-adjusted basis on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

After giving effect to the Stock Split, Kinetik expects to have in total approximately 135 million shares of Common Stock outstanding. Beginning with the second quarter 2022 dividend, the quarterly dividend on the company’s Common Stock will be $0.75 per share.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas. One of the projects it is involved in, the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, kicked off an open season to solicit commitments for an expansion project on its system. Upon achieving a final investment decision (FID), the project will increase GCX’s capacity by nearly 570 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d).

The project will involve primarily compression expansions on the GCX system to increase natural gas deliveries from the Permian Basin to South Texas markets. Pending customer commitments, the target in-service date for the project is December 1, 2023.

The open season begins May 16, 2022, and ends June 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. Central Time, though GCX reserves the right to extend the open season as needed.

GCX is jointly owned by subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, and Kinetik Holdings with an ownership interest of 34 percent, 25 percent, 25 percent and 16 percent respectively. Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline (KMTP) is the operator of GCX.

