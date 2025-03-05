Kinetik Holdings Logs Lower Profit

Midland, Texas-headquartered midstream company Kinetik Holdings Inc. has reported a net income including non-controlling interests for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, of $16.2 million and $244.2 million, respectively. The figures pale in comparison to Q4 and full-year results for 2023, when the company reported net income including non-controlling interests of $267.3 million and $384.6 million, respectively.

According to Jamie Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinetik Holdings, 2024 was another “transformational” year for the company. “We substantially expanded our footprint and capabilities across the Delaware Basin and enhanced our growth profile through highly strategic and accretive transactions and commercial agreements. This included our acquisition of Durango Permian, LLC, a 15-year gas gathering and processing agreement in Eddy County, and the strategic connector pipeline between Kinetik’s Delaware North and Delaware South positions which all support significant future growth in New Mexico”, Welch said. “We also acquired the compelling bolt-on Barilla Draw assets from Permian Resources and increased our equity interest in EPIC Crude Holdings, LP to 27.5 percent ownership in a series of transactions that would support its continued growth and strengthen its financial profile”.

Kinetik said it generated adjusted EBITDA of $237.5 million and $971.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Full-year adjusted EBITDA grew 16 percent year-over-year.

In the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Kinetik processed natural gas volumes of 1.74 Billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and 1.64 Bcf/d, respectively.

“In the fourth quarter, results were temporarily impacted by unexpected events in November that resulted in a $15 million headwind. In November, the average gas daily price at Waha was negative $1.40/Million British thermal units (Mmbtu) for the first 15 days due to scheduled maintenance on several intrastate gas pipelines, including Permian Highway Pipeline”, Welch said. ”Negative prices led Apache to curtail Alpine High existing volumes in November before fully reinstating those volumes at the beginning of December”.

Kinetik expects its 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to grow 15 percent year-over-year to between $1.09 billion and $1.15 billion. Guidance assumption includes a growth of approximately 20 percent year-over-year in processed gas volumes across the system and the start-up of Kings Landing at the end of June 2025.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com