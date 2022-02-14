Kinetik Born out of Altus Midstream-BCP Merger
The merger between Altus Midstream Company and BCP Raptor Holdco (BCP) has received a green light after shareholders voted in favor of the business combination. The all-stock merger is expected to close around February 22.
BCP, the parent company of the EagleClaw Midstream business, will gain access to Altus’ gathering, processing, and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Following the merger, the combined entity will operate under the name Kinetik.
”The name reflects the nature of the industry where we operate, and the combined company’s ambition to keep its customers, assets, people, and sector in motion toward a lower carbon future,” said Jamie Welch, who will become CEO of Kinetik.
The merger has received more than 99 percent of votes from Altus shareholders during a special meeting held on February 10. Overall, more than 88 percent of the outstanding shares of Altus common stock were represented. Altus informed that the final vote results for the special meeting will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Under the initially unveiled all-stock business combinations, Altus will issue 50 million Class C common shares to BPC’s unitholders. Altus subsidiary, Altus Midstream, will issue corresponding common units, principally funds associated with Blackstone and I Squared Capital, resulting in combined ownership of approximately 75 percent of the pro forma company.
The ownership by Apache Midstream, a subsidiary of Apache Corporation, will be reduced to approximately 20 percent, and the existing Altus public shareholders will own approximately 5 percent of the combined company.
Altus did inform that its Class A common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the current symbol of “ALTM” until closing. Thereafter, the Class A common stock of the renamed company Kinetik is expected to start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “KNTK”.
