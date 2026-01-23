Kinder Morgan Reports Record Year

The increase was driven by its natural gas pipelines business, which rode on rising LNG demand.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has reported $996 million in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.06 billion for the year, the company's highest Q4 and annual results.

The increase was driven by its natural gas pipelines business, which rode on rising demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to a statement on the Houston, Texas-based company's website.

Executive chair Richard D. Kinder said KMI has delivered over 40 percent of feed gas to United States liquefaction facilities amid the Russia-Ukraine war, noting the U.S. has become a vital energy exporter to Europe.

"Led by record-setting performance in our natural gas pipelines business segment, the company delivered its highest ever fourth-quarter and full-year net income attributable to KMI and adjusted EBITDA", Dang said.

KMI carried 48,353 billion British thermal units a day (BBtud) of gas in October-December 2025, up from 44,507 BBtud from the same quarter in 2024. Over the last 12 months, gas transport volumes averaged 46,603 BBtud, up from 44,252 BBtud in 2024, KMI said.

KMI's gas sales volumes averaged 4,045 BBtud in Q4 2025 and 3,302 BBtud in the full year. Gas gathering volumes averaged 4,513 BBtud in Q4 2025 and 3,792 BBtud in 2025, KMI said.

"Growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 relative to the fourth quarter of 2024 was due primarily to higher contributions from our Texas Intrastate system, KinderHawk and Outrigger Energy assets", said KMI president Tom Martin.

"Natural gas transport volumes were up nine percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to LNG deliveries on Tennessee Gas Pipeline.

"Natural gas gathering volumes were up 19 percent from the fourth quarter of 2024 across all assets, with our KinderHawk system making the largest contribution".

Earnings before depreciation, depletion and amortization (EBDA) from the gas pipelines segment came at $1.8 billion for Q4 2025, up from $1.38 billion for Q4 2024. The 2025 total was $6.08 billion, up from $5.39 billion for 2024, KMI said.

Adjusted segment EBDA from the gas pipelines segment for Q4 2025 landed at $1.63 billion, up from $1.43 billion for Q4 2024. The 2025 adjusted figure was $5.91 billion, up from $5.44 billion for 2024, KMI said.

KMI's products pipelines delivered 2.04 million barrels per day (MMbd) in Q4 2025, compared to 2.11 MMbd in Q4 2024. The yearly average was 2.1 MMbd, stable against 2024, according to the company report.

Products pipelines EBDA totaled $307 million for Q4 2025, up from $299 million for Q4 2024. Yearly segment EBDA totaled $1.16 billion, flat against 2024, KMI said. It did not book any EBDA adjustment for the products pipelines segment.

Revenue across KMI's operations including its terminals and CO2 segments totaled $4.51 billion for Q4 2025, up from $4 billion for Q4 2024. Yearly revenue was $16.94 billion, up from $15.1 billion for 2024.

Adjusted net income totaled $866 million for Q4 2025, up from $708 million for Q4 2024. The 2025 figure was $2.9 billion, up from $2.57 billion for 2024, KMI said.

Q4 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.39, up from $0.32 for Q4 2024. Q4 2025 EPS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. KMI bumped up its Q4 dividend per share by two percent year-on-year to $0.2925, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.17 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.27 billion for Q4 2025, up from $2.06 billion for Q4 2024. The 2025 figure was $8.39 billion, up from $7.94 billion for 2024, KMI said.

Gas Power on the Rise

“In the fourth quarter, we continued to internally fund high-quality capital projects while generating cash flow from operations of $1.7 billion and free cash flow after capital expenditures of $0.9 billion, up 12 percent and 18 percent, respectively, from the prior year period", Dang said. "Our balance sheet remains healthy, as we ended the quarter with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.8 times.

"Overall, total demand for natural gas is expected to grow by 17 percent through 2030, led by LNG exports. We have long-term contracts to move eight billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) of natural gas feedstocks to LNG facilities, which is projected to grow to 12 Bcfd by the end of 2028.

"We are also actively exploring more than 10 Bcfd of opportunities to serve the natural gas power generation sector.

“In the markets we serve, we expect robust growth in power demand in the coming years, driven both by population growth and data center siting. In fact, approximately 70 percent of future power demand from data centers under development is in states served by our assets.

"With more than 65,000 miles of natural gas pipelines connected to all major basins and demand centers, along with more than 700 Bcf of working gas storage capacity, we are confident that we will secure our share of additional natural gas infrastructure projects supporting demand growth of all types.

"Reflecting this strong demand, natural gas projects account for approximately 90 percent of our project backlog and nearly 60 percent of the backlog is associated with projects supporting power generation. Our backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10 billion, as we added $912 million of projects while placing approximately $265 million of projects in service".

