Kiewit Comments on Texas Platform Incident

After the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) announced that it had ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Kiewit has commented on the incident.

“At this time, we are still working closely with authorities to investigate how this tragic incident occurred and how we can ensure it never happens again on our work,” Kiewit told Rigzone.

“What we can share now is that it was an employee of a scaffolding contractor who fatally fell into the LaQuinta Channel from a platform on Saturday. We continue to focus on supporting all personnel on the project through this difficult time,” the company added.

“This week, we are conducting mandatory safety stand downs with all facility personnel. We are very thankful to the Coast Guard, local dive teams and other first responders who quickly and diligently responded to the scene on Saturday. Our hearts also go out to the subcontractor employee’s family, friends and coworkers,” Kiewit continued.

In a note posted on its website on October 1, the USCG stated that Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 1:45 p.m. from Corpus Christi Police Department personnel stating a scaffolder fell off a platform at Kiewit Offshore Services and entered the water in La Quinta Channel.

The USCG revealed that commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform.

Kiewit describes itself as one of North America’s largest and most respected engineering and construction organizations. The business has almost 29,000 employees and has several locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, its website highlights.

At its 555-acre facility located near Corpus Christi, Texas, Kiewit specializes in the fabrication and integration of large, complex offshore projects, the company’s site notes.

