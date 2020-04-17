Keystone XL Hits Another Snag in Court
TC Energy Corp.’s plans for the Keystone XL oil pipeline hit another legal setback this week. On April 15 a United States court ruled against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ use of a permit that lets new pipelines cross bodies of water.
Chief District Judge Brian Morris decided that the Corps did not sufficiently review risks to endangered species and related habitats, and it has to do so before the permit can apply to any project nationwide.
The decision has no impact on the parts of the pipeline that run across the Canada-U.S. border. The problem is now with obtaining permission to cross bodies of water for the rest of it.
The pipeline, which has faced delays for more than 10 years, is targeted to be 1,210-miles long and would be capable of delivering 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska where it will connect with TC Energy’s existing facilities to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. Construction was due to start this spring and the pipeline was supposed to enter service in 2023.
After six months of negotiations, in late March Alberta agreed to support the pipeline’s construction with $1.5 billion in equity investment in 2020 followed by a $6 billion loan guarantee in 2021.
The project was also expected to create over 1,400 direct and 5,400 indirect jobs in Alberta during construction and would generate an estimated $30 billion in tax and royalty revenues for the province.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Saudis and Russia Hint at Further Action
- Total Awards Well Design Software Contract
- IMB Reveals Global Piracy Hotspot
- Petrofac Loses ADNOC Job
- OGUK Encourages Companies to Pass on PPE
- Oil Set for Weekly Loss on Feeble Demand
- Weak Demand and Swelling Inventories Demand Attention
- ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans
- New Corpus Christi Oil Dock Loads First Vessel
- BCE-Mach III Closes on Alta Mesa, Kingfisher Acquisition
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Trump to Lease Oil Storage to Nine Companies
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1
- Oxy Dilutes Icahn to Pay Buffett
- Tenaris to Cut Headcount, Close Select US Locations
- Halliburton Shrinks Oklahoma Headcount Again
- Quintana Energy to Launch Furlough Program, Capex Cuts
- Noble Energy Cuts US Onshore Capex, Realigns Staff
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs