Keystone Pipeline Returns to Service

The Keystone Pipeline System is now operational to all delivery points.

TC Energy has announced that it has safely completed the controlled restart of Keystone Pipeline’s Cushing Extension.

The Keystone Pipeline System is now operational to all delivery points, the company noted, adding that the Cushing Extension will operate under plans approved by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

“After completing repairs, inspections and testing we proceeded with a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, safely returning the Keystone Pipeline to service,” TC Energy said in a statement posted on its website.

“As always, we continue to monitor the system 24/7 as we deliver the energy customers and North Americans rely on. The pipeline system will operate with additional risk-mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures,” the company added.

“We maintain our commitment to our ongoing safety-led response and will fully remediate the incident site. We will share the learnings from the investigation as they become available,” TC Energy continued.

On Wednesday, a TC Energy spokesperson told Rigzone that the company was in the process of restarting the Cushing segment. The spokesperson said this process would take “several days”.

On December 7, TC Energy responded to a release of oil from its Keystone Pipeline System into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, the company notes on its website. As of December 23, TC Energy has recovered 17,321 barrels of oil and water, its site shows.

In a message posted on TC Energy’s site, Richard Prior, the company’s president of liquids pipelines, said, “I want to extend my thanks to landowners, Washington County residents, Tribes, local officials, and others for their ongoing support”.

“After participating in the emergency response efforts and touring the affected areas, I also want to express gratitude to our dedicated teams and oversight regulatory agencies in responding to this incident and for their work around the clock, including over the holidays,” he added.

“We recognize that incidents like this raise questions. We have questions too. We are committed to asking those tough questions, fully investigating and sharing our learnings and actions. We take our responsibility very seriously. We will not rest until we have recovered and remediated the areas affected by this incident. No incident is ever acceptable to us,” Prior continued.

“We proudly live and work in this community. To show our gratitude, we have launched a donation program to the Washington County Hospital and will continue to explore other ways to contribute to Washington County,” the president went on to state.

